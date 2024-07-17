Manu in peace for Paris

CHENNAI: Don't take pressure anymore. Confident. Matured. Days before the Paris Olympics, Manu Bhaker was at peace with herself. Joie de vivre is back. There was no visible anxiety in her voice. Each word she spoke was measured and there was clarity.
The wound of Tokyo 2020 has healed but traces of the scar still remain. She has grown. A teenager then and a woman now. The maturity is vividly visible in her approach to sport in particular and life in general. She wants to be braver this time and enjoy it. When she steps into the Chateauroux Shooting Range, a venue that's two and half hours away from Paris, it will be with great expectation and hope.
The past is there to remind her of struggles but that gives her more courage. She was not masking her apparent displeasure of a frosty relationship between her 'coach' and her during and after Tokyo. That had been one of the worst phases and she was quite bold to admit it. Now that she is back with her old coach things have fallen into place.
'He' is how she addresses her coach Jaspal Rana and mentor, one who does 'everything' for her. The 'He' sounded like a higher being, one who is omnipresent and always there. Words like "He is like a father figure" and "Looking at him gives me courage" only fortify her faith in him. She felt his training rituals suit her and going to Dehradun (Jaspal's academy) for training is soothing. "He just knows me," she would say.
Former Asian Games champion Jaspal had been moulding her and like in all relationships, that too hit its nadir just before Tokyo Games. Sitting by the pool in a plush hotel just after the trials got over in Bhopal in May, Manu spoke about days when she lost interest in the sport and was planning to stop shooting; the rigmarole of putting the relationship back was taxing too. She had to pick and sew every piece back.
She has been in pristine form since then. "Now, I just enjoy the sport," she said. "I shoot and leave everything to God." There is pressure but the 22-year-old has learnt to cope with it. "I don't take pressure anymore. Sometimes I'm nervous. So when it (nervousness) happens, I think about a movie or some conversation. Sometimes life moments too. I don't look at other people."
Tokyo was one of her toughest moments and Manu has learnt quite a few lessons. "Earlier when I used to lose, it would take days to recover," she said. "But after years of shooting, I have realized thinking about it for three or four days is fine. I have learnt that more than that (four days) is of no use. People forget with time so should you. Your successes and you not doing well should not define how good you are or how good you were. People forget so easily. I have won so many competitions but after losing in Tokyo, people were like…" she pauses "...so there is no point. It doesn't matter."
In terms of preparations this time, it has been purposeful and Manu is taking a different approach with a bid to make amends with her last approach. The 22-year-old has won medals galore. One silverware that is missing from her cabinet is the Olympic medal. Manu goes into the upcoming Games as one India's biggest medal hopes. She'll be competing in three events — 10m air pistol, 25m pistol and 10m air pistol mixed team.
"Honestly, I want to be braver this time," she said. "I was not brave last time. There is not something that I would love to change in myself. I should not be too conservative and not talk to people and live in a bubble. I want to be a little more free. Stick to my routine and see how it goes. He (coach) used to take us for table tennis (during CWG). Even in this competition, we will find something like table tennis. He will not let me try new things so close to the competition."
Manu is one of the few athletes who does not believe in psychologists either. "It doesn't work for me," she said, adding her coach took care of that too. When it comes to fitness and eye sight, she is very serious. She understands how critical eye sight is and undergoes routine tests every month. "I have a 6/6 vision but there is slight power as well," she said. "I get my eyes checked every month. My coach is very strict with that. I have to do a regular checkup."
Apart from the tests, Manu restricts her screen time to avoid straining her eyes. "Minimum screen time and if it's more than that you are grounded or something. It's one or two hours a day and that is also because I have timers on my phone that I use for shooting. Sometimes I go to Youtube and listen to music. Then there are Whatsapp messages and calls. And violin classes online. I don't do anything else on my phone. Then I speak with my mother. She tells me some fascinating stories."
Manu also veered into the touchy topic of her relationship with Jaspal and how things got better. "We have had a lot of rough patches also," she said. "And we have had the worst times that anyone can have in a relationship. We have had a fair share of that. Coming out of that, I think we have come out stronger."
"There is a phase when everyone says that whatever happens, it happens for good. But sometimes it feels very irritating when people say things like this. When everything is going wrong then how can people say everything happens for good? So I do not believe in it. Earlier, it was like this but now whatever happens, I have faith in God and I will trust my coach. I believe whatever relationship gets back to normal after a rough patch, I think it gets stronger."
Manu felt the whole episode was due to some misunderstanding or miss-communication. "So many people wanted to break us apart. And it did work. And then one day we had this meeting where I told him that 'I would either leave shooting after 2024 or I will shoot with you. I am not saying that I want to do this or that. I was just saying that I would leave shooting after 2024 even if I make it or I don't make it. It doesn't matter. I don't enjoy the sport anymore and would not like to continue. But with you, I might shoot for many more years.' After that it was like okay, we will continue."
"It was refreshing to get back with him actually," she said. "His working patterns are more suitable for me. Going to Dehradun relaxes me a lot. Being in Delhi all the time was a bit hectic for me. We have competitions at the Dr Karni Shooting Ranges and no matter whether you are shooting or not, so many people would be around you all the time. And I would always feel the responsibility that I need to be a good shooter.
People would look up to me or follow me. Many youngsters would say 'didi we started shooting after seeing you.' I respect all of that but sometimes when I am not shooting during competitions, I would like to relax. I do not want to keep thinking that I have to work hard and be under some kind of mental pressure. Dehradun was refreshing for me."
It's not about technique any more. Jaspal doubles up as her fitness and mental trainer. He knows when to push and she knows what they are capable of together. "Early on in your career, like two-three years, you need to focus on your technique and learn. And after that it is more mental. Last Olympic cycle, I had psychologists also but I don't think I am made for this. He is the mental coach for me. He charts all my highs and lows; peaks and losses; competitions to participate and not to participate. For workouts also he pushes me. He is a yoga coach. Even in personal life, he would say you should try and do things like this and you should not have this negative approach."
As for maturity, Manu feels she has learnt a lot from different experiences. "It's the types of experiences you have with people that makes you mature. Dealing with so much pressure when I was 16, 17, 18 and even now. But dealing with such pressure at an early age contributed to making me mature. I have been talking to high-profile people and the media also. It's a kind of maturity that you imbibe when you are young. What are the things one can do and what are the limits one can cross. That is the professional part of any athlete. Then we have the kid part of ourselves when we spend time with our family, friends when we chill and do every stupid thing possible. With people we love and trust."
Apart from shooting, Manu is learning to play the violin. This is another vocation she wants to continue. The Olympics are just a few days away and the expectations on her shoulder like last time would be immense. Yet, if she enjoys the sport and stays positive and brave, the scars of Tokyo too can heal. As of now, over to Chateauroux.