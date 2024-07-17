Manu in peace for Paris

Apart from the tests, Manu restricts her screen time to avoid straining her eyes. "Minimum screen time and if it's more than that you are grounded or something. It's one or two hours a day and that is also because I have timers on my phone that I use for shooting. Sometimes I go to Youtube and listen to music. Then there are Whatsapp messages and calls. And violin classes online. I don't do anything else on my phone. Then I speak with my mother. She tells me some fascinating stories."

Manu also veered into the touchy topic of her relationship with Jaspal and how things got better. "We have had a lot of rough patches also," she said. "And we have had the worst times that anyone can have in a relationship. We have had a fair share of that. Coming out of that, I think we have come out stronger."

"There is a phase when everyone says that whatever happens, it happens for good. But sometimes it feels very irritating when people say things like this. When everything is going wrong then how can people say everything happens for good? So I do not believe in it. Earlier, it was like this but now whatever happens, I have faith in God and I will trust my coach. I believe whatever relationship gets back to normal after a rough patch, I think it gets stronger."

Manu felt the whole episode was due to some misunderstanding or miss-communication. "So many people wanted to break us apart. And it did work. And then one day we had this meeting where I told him that 'I would either leave shooting after 2024 or I will shoot with you. I am not saying that I want to do this or that. I was just saying that I would leave shooting after 2024 even if I make it or I don't make it. It doesn't matter. I don't enjoy the sport anymore and would not like to continue. But with you, I might shoot for many more years.' After that it was like okay, we will continue."

"It was refreshing to get back with him actually," she said. "His working patterns are more suitable for me. Going to Dehradun relaxes me a lot. Being in Delhi all the time was a bit hectic for me. We have competitions at the Dr Karni Shooting Ranges and no matter whether you are shooting or not, so many people would be around you all the time. And I would always feel the responsibility that I need to be a good shooter.

People would look up to me or follow me. Many youngsters would say 'didi we started shooting after seeing you.' I respect all of that but sometimes when I am not shooting during competitions, I would like to relax. I do not want to keep thinking that I have to work hard and be under some kind of mental pressure. Dehradun was refreshing for me."

It's not about technique any more. Jaspal doubles up as her fitness and mental trainer. He knows when to push and she knows what they are capable of together. "Early on in your career, like two-three years, you need to focus on your technique and learn. And after that it is more mental. Last Olympic cycle, I had psychologists also but I don't think I am made for this. He is the mental coach for me. He charts all my highs and lows; peaks and losses; competitions to participate and not to participate. For workouts also he pushes me. He is a yoga coach. Even in personal life, he would say you should try and do things like this and you should not have this negative approach."

As for maturity, Manu feels she has learnt a lot from different experiences. "It's the types of experiences you have with people that makes you mature. Dealing with so much pressure when I was 16, 17, 18 and even now. But dealing with such pressure at an early age contributed to making me mature. I have been talking to high-profile people and the media also. It's a kind of maturity that you imbibe when you are young. What are the things one can do and what are the limits one can cross. That is the professional part of any athlete. Then we have the kid part of ourselves when we spend time with our family, friends when we chill and do every stupid thing possible. With people we love and trust."

Apart from shooting, Manu is learning to play the violin. This is another vocation she wants to continue. The Olympics are just a few days away and the expectations on her shoulder like last time would be immense. Yet, if she enjoys the sport and stays positive and brave, the scars of Tokyo too can heal. As of now, over to Chateauroux.