Wrestling needs medals now more than ever

It was he along with double Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar who made wrestling popular in the country. The duo won medals on the international stage in cadet and junior categories to change the profile of the game in India. Fittingly, they became the flagbearers of the sport in 2004 with both of them representing the country at the Olympics. They reposed the faith put on them as Sushil won back-to-back medals in the 2008 and 2012 Games with Yogeshwar claiming a bronze in the latter event.

"As we (Sushil and me) won international medals, the sport became popular in the country. After we won Olympic medals, the sport got a huge fillip. Before that only aspirants from rural backgrounds were pursuing wrestling but after our medal hauls, kids from urban centers started wrestling. India became a wrestling hub with our wrestlers bagging medals in all big events. But the controversy has an impact on the country's wrestling internationally. It has created doubt in wrestlers' minds as well. They were unsure of the future in the last few months. A medal in Paris will help erase those wrongs and once again put wrestling on the pedestal."



Olympic, a different ball game

Yogeshwar competed in four Olympics (2004, 2008, 2012 and 2016) but every time it was a different experience for him. The pressure was different on each occasion. "When I made my debut, I was young and raring to go. It was a completely different experience. In 2008, I was a medal contender but unfortunately failed to live up to my billing. I finished on the podium the next Games but that also meant I was expected to repeat the feat in 2016. So you can never say that you are an experienced guy at the Olympics. No matter how many medals you have won internationally but Olympics is different. Olympic medal is the goal for every starter and this puts a huge pressure. My advice to our wrestlers this time will be to avoid taking pressure and play their natural game. It will help. I know it's better said than done but that's the only way to perform to the potential."



Tradition to continue

Despite all the mess, Yogeshwar strongly believes Indian wrestlers have the potential to clinch medals at the Paris Games. He is expecting at least a couple of medals. "Aman might be the lone male wrestler but he is certainly the medal prospect. He has trained with 2020 Tokyo Games silver medallist Ravi Dahiya and beaten him in trials. This will stand him in good stead. Similarly, young female wrestlers like Antim and Reetika too can finish on the podium. So if you ask me, Indian wrestlers can win at least two medals and even surpass the Tokyo tally by bagging another medal."



