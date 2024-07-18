Wrestling needs medals now more than ever

CHENNAI : From giving the country its first individual Olympic medallist 72 years ago to being the most consistent discipline at the Games since 2008, wrestling aptly is India's second most successful sport at the quadrennial event after field hockey (12 medals — eight gold, one silver and three bronze). The Indian wrestlers have won seven medals (two silver and five bronze) at the Olympics so far and have been contenders at each Games in the last two decades.
The sport, however, is mired in controversy at the moment and needs an Olympic medal more than ever for its revival. To begin with, after more than a satisfactory show at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 when Ravi Dahiya and Bajrang Punia won 57kg silver and 65kg bronze respectively, expectations soared with the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) drawing a roadmap till the 2028 Los Angeles Games.
For the Paris Games, the plan was clear — anything less than four medals would have been a disaster. It all changed in January 2023 with the country's top wrestlers including Olympic medallist Bajrang and Sakshi Malik (bronze in the 2016 Rio Games) staging an unprecedented protest against the WFI accusing its chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual exploitation. Such was the impact of the protest that it forced the world governing body, United World Wrestling, to intervene and suspend the WFI.
The result was there to see as only Antim Panghal (53kg) managed to earn an Olympic quota through the 2023 World Championships — three less than the previous cycle when four managed to secure Tokyo Games berth through the preceding 2019 World Championships. The numbers gained respectability as five more booked Paris tickets via the World and Asian Olympic Games Qualifiers this year but the build-up to the Games remained in disarray.
No preparatory camp
The WFI lost ground considerably due to the protest. More than anything, it lost the hold over the sport and athletes. Despite its suspension being revoked by the UWW early this year, the federation under its new president, Sanjay Kumar Singh, could not regain control. Apparently, wrestlers continued dealing directly with the sports ministry and the Sports Authority of India leaving the WFI, at times, unaware of their whereabouts and training schedule.
Given the situation, the WFI president even wrote to the TOPS division of the SAI requesting it to conduct medical tests of Olympic-bound wrestlers. "I am writing to inform you that there will be no camp for wrestlers for Olympic preparation this year. Instead, I would like to bring to your attention that some wrestlers participating in the Olympic Games are training in India at their respective training centres, while others are training abroad under the TOPS Scheme. In light of the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics Games, it is crucial that all participating wrestlers undergo thorough medical testing before departing for the Games," read the letter written by the WFI's president a few days ago.
Hopes remain
Nonetheless, expectations are high from Indian wrestlers in Paris. The build-up to the Games might be far from perfect but the way the sport has evolved in India in the last two decades, wrestling remains one of the bright medal prospects. More than the athletes, a medal will do a world of good for the sport, whose reputation has taken a big hit in the country, itself. And who else can vouch for it than a former Olympic medallist? Yogeshwar Dutt.
"The sport was badly hit in the last one-and-a-half-year and a medal or two can help it immensely to regain the lost faith," the 2012 London Olympic bronze medallist Yogeshwar told this daily.
Elaborating further, the 2014 Asian Games and Commonwealth Games gold medallist in 65kg said, "The controversy saw a lot of girls choosing other sports like badminton and boxing over wrestling. The strength of girls has gone down at akharas. Parents have lost faith because of the controversy. I firmly believe a medal or two can restore the faith and once again the girls will choose the sport as a career."
It was he along with double Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar who made wrestling popular in the country. The duo won medals on the international stage in cadet and junior categories to change the profile of the game in India. Fittingly, they became the flagbearers of the sport in 2004 with both of them representing the country at the Olympics. They reposed the faith put on them as Sushil won back-to-back medals in the 2008 and 2012 Games with Yogeshwar claiming a bronze in the latter event.
"As we (Sushil and me) won international medals, the sport became popular in the country. After we won Olympic medals, the sport got a huge fillip. Before that only aspirants from rural backgrounds were pursuing wrestling but after our medal hauls, kids from urban centers started wrestling. India became a wrestling hub with our wrestlers bagging medals in all big events. But the controversy has an impact on the country's wrestling internationally. It has created doubt in wrestlers' minds as well. They were unsure of the future in the last few months. A medal in Paris will help erase those wrongs and once again put wrestling on the pedestal."
Olympic, a different ball game
Yogeshwar competed in four Olympics (2004, 2008, 2012 and 2016) but every time it was a different experience for him. The pressure was different on each occasion. "When I made my debut, I was young and raring to go. It was a completely different experience. In 2008, I was a medal contender but unfortunately failed to live up to my billing. I finished on the podium the next Games but that also meant I was expected to repeat the feat in 2016. So you can never say that you are an experienced guy at the Olympics. No matter how many medals you have won internationally but Olympics is different. Olympic medal is the goal for every starter and this puts a huge pressure. My advice to our wrestlers this time will be to avoid taking pressure and play their natural game. It will help. I know it's better said than done but that's the only way to perform to the potential."
Tradition to continue
Despite all the mess, Yogeshwar strongly believes Indian wrestlers have the potential to clinch medals at the Paris Games. He is expecting at least a couple of medals. "Aman might be the lone male wrestler but he is certainly the medal prospect. He has trained with 2020 Tokyo Games silver medallist Ravi Dahiya and beaten him in trials. This will stand him in good stead. Similarly, young female wrestlers like Antim and Reetika too can finish on the podium. So if you ask me, Indian wrestlers can win at least two medals and even surpass the Tokyo tally by bagging another medal."
Wrestling competitions will begin at the Champ-de-Mars Arena on August 5. As it happened three years ago in Tokyo, once again Indian wrestlers will be on the mat chasing Olympic glory. In 2021, they won two medals swelling India's tally but medals in Paris will be different. It will not only add to India's tally but pave way for restoring the lost glory of the sport in the country. Over to multiple worlds medallist Vinesh Phogat, worlds medallist Antim, Aman, Nisha and Reetika to revive India's wrestling fortunes.