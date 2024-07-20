Mend it like Pardiwala

****

At some level, Pardiwala isn’t just required to be a surgeon. His knife is equipped to cut through skin but, first, his words will have to soothe frayed minds and scrambled hearts. So, he has to also play the role of a mental conditioner.

“It’s always important to be truthful with them (when they come in after a bad injury),” he says. “What most of them are after is the path back to competitive sports and how much time it’s going to take to get there? So, you break it down into incremental steps. First step is the surgery. Second is the recovery from the surgery. Third comes being able to walk normally. Fourth is when you recover your strength and so on. There are so many milestones in this process. Take it one step at a time.”

He framed this through the prism of a child wanting to become a neurosurgeon. “Yes, it’s nice to have those long term goals but it’s also good to be realistic. It’s important to clear those short term ones. When a kid says they want to become a neurosurgeon for example, they first have to finish 7th standard, 8th, pass out of school, pick medicine... the carrot is always there but there’s no point in thinking about the carrot all the time. For them (athletes) to overcome grief and trauma and start participating in the recovery process and for that hunger to come back, you have to complete those small steps (with the full buy in).”

This step-by-step process can also be seen in Pardiwala’s own career. “I was always interested in sports,” he says. “I actively played sports, first competitively and then recreational. Once I got into medicine, it was in orthopaedics. When you are in the branch of sports medicine, most of your patients are athletes. “The 2008 Olympics was the first I was actively involved in. We had one of our athletes who was injured. (Boxer) Akhil Kumar had injured his wrist. After we worked on him, he won gold at the Asian qualifiers where he was also adjudged boxer of the event.” It may be more than 16 years removed from the surgery but these are the stories the surgeon has close to his chest.

In Paris, Pardiwala will have no favourites. He has worked with a substantial number of the Indian contingent at some point in time or another. But he will have a wide grin on his face if Vinesh Phogat manages to complete her medal haul. “She has had so many injuries (Pardiwala is the one who worked on her knee after the Rio Games) but she has shown grit to come back from all of them. This is the last sort of unachieved goal for her. It would be a good moment.”

From a wider perspective, having Pardiwala on standby 24/7 will give athletes an insurance policy, a familiar face in a foreign land. However, here’s the paradox. If they don’t see him in Paris, they would all have had a healthy, safe and, potentially, a winning Olympics. And that’s what the doctor would like too.

From the village

(Above) Chef de Mission and London Olympics bronze medallist Gagan Narang (5th from left) with Indian archers at the Games Village. They were among the first athletes to enter the Village on Friday. Six recurve archers will represent India at the Olympics starting July 26. (Left) Rower Balraj Panwar with coach Bajrang Lal Takhar. Panwar, who will compete in single sculls, is the lone entry in rowing from the country | special arrangement