Mend it like Pardiwala

India still doesn’t have a proper sports museum. A few of the country’s sporting cathedrals do have priceless memorabilia and old anecdotes tucked away. For example, the Rajindra Gymkhana and Mahindra Club in Patiala have the origin story of the Patiala Peg. But, by and large, there isn’t a single space dedicated to celebrating India’s myriad athletes and their stories.
The closest is an unlikely location. It’s inside a two-room office in the sports medicine department at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. Akhil Kumar’s gloves. Seema Antil’s discus. Mahesh Bhupathi’s racquet. Neeraj Chopra’s javelin. One of the jerseys of the country’s record-setting, history-writing Thomas Cup team from 2022. Miniature bats left behind by Indian cricketers with their autographs.
Dinshaw Pardiwala, who calls this two-room office his workspace, is explaining to this daily the jersey of that 2022 Thomas Cup team. That’s when it hits. You can draw a straight line from all of India’s great sporting tales to Pardiwala’s scalpel. Neeraj Chopra’s gold? Pardiwala mended the javelin ace’s elbow before Tokyo. The all-conquering Thomas Cup team? The doctor has mended the bones or worked on the knees of most of the people on that team. PV Sindhu, the 2019 world champion and two-time Olympic medallist? Pardiwala has worked with her. Saina Nehwal? Another tick. MS Dhoni? Check. Put another check mark next to the colomn marked Rishabh Pant, who went from fighting for his life to featuring in a World Cup final in 18 months.
In fact, out of the 15 individual Olympic medallists since the Beijing Games, Pardiwala has played some part in the surgery and recovery process of at least 11, either after or before their medals (India has had 17 individual medals, with PV Sindhu and Sushil Kumar winning on two separate occasions). It’s why most of India’s elite athletes have him on speed dial. An ankle causing a problem? A bone needs to be mended? Pain in the elbow? Back pain? Dial P for Pardiwala.
It also explains why the doctor will be, in a first of its kind initiative by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), in Paris for the entire duration of the Olympics as the contingent’s Chief Medical Officer (CMO).
****
When Pardiwala is talking about injuries — the one Bajrang Punia had in the lead-up to the Tokyo Games, for example — he’s careful to avoid talking about specifics. It can be a bit like walking on eggshells to not reveal information in the media which could alert rival athletes about recent injuries.
It’s why he has had discussions with athletes post their surgeries. “Few of the discussions we have had with athletes post their surgeries has been... ‘you have undergone surgery this morning and you have put up a post about it in the evening. Why would you want to do that’?” He says social media has played a big role in the ever-changing dynamics between an injured celebrity athlete and an expectant fanbase. “In the past, a lot of people didn’t know about athletes’ injuries. No one was aware of it and it was great. Now, with social media that has changed. Athletes themselves put up stuff and disclose what they have. Sometimes, as doctors, we are surprised. Why would you want to disclose to an opponent that you have had this particular injury.” The mind immediately harked back to a time when Anant Joshi’s scalpel was rather familiar with various Indian cricketers but the information itself used to come from the media as there was no social media at the time.
Because of Pardiwala’s reputation, he’s also in a somewhat unique position of treating rivals (K Srikanth and HS Prannoy or Narsingh Yadav and Sushil Kumar or PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal). Thanks to the ‘bond’ he has established with all of them, there are no problems with respect to trust.
“For us, as doctors, first and foremost, the responsibility is with the individual athlete,” he says. “There is a doctor-patient bond, similarly there is also a doctor-athlete bond. Now, just because you treat one athlete, it doesn’t exclude you from having a bond with a competing athlete. Most athletes recognise that. In saying that, athletes also recognise that as doctors, we do have confidentiality as far as medical issues are concerned. We (the team at the Hospital who he is quick to credit) would never let athletes’ medical information be divulged to another athlete.”
****
At some level, Pardiwala isn’t just required to be a surgeon. His knife is equipped to cut through skin but, first, his words will have to soothe frayed minds and scrambled hearts. So, he has to also play the role of a mental conditioner.
“It’s always important to be truthful with them (when they come in after a bad injury),” he says. “What most of them are after is the path back to competitive sports and how much time it’s going to take to get there? So, you break it down into incremental steps. First step is the surgery. Second is the recovery from the surgery. Third comes being able to walk normally. Fourth is when you recover your strength and so on. There are so many milestones in this process. Take it one step at a time.”
He framed this through the prism of a child wanting to become a neurosurgeon. “Yes, it’s nice to have those long term goals but it’s also good to be realistic. It’s important to clear those short term ones. When a kid says they want to become a neurosurgeon for example, they first have to finish 7th standard, 8th, pass out of school, pick medicine... the carrot is always there but there’s no point in thinking about the carrot all the time. For them (athletes) to overcome grief and trauma and start participating in the recovery process and for that hunger to come back, you have to complete those small steps (with the full buy in).”
This step-by-step process can also be seen in Pardiwala’s own career. “I was always interested in sports,” he says. “I actively played sports, first competitively and then recreational. Once I got into medicine, it was in orthopaedics. When you are in the branch of sports medicine, most of your patients are athletes. “The 2008 Olympics was the first I was actively involved in. We had one of our athletes who was injured. (Boxer) Akhil Kumar had injured his wrist. After we worked on him, he won gold at the Asian qualifiers where he was also adjudged boxer of the event.” It may be more than 16 years removed from the surgery but these are the stories the surgeon has close to his chest.
****
In Paris, Pardiwala will have no favourites. He has worked with a substantial number of the Indian contingent at some point in time or another. But he will have a wide grin on his face if Vinesh Phogat manages to complete her medal haul. “She has had so many injuries (Pardiwala is the one who worked on her knee after the Rio Games) but she has shown grit to come back from all of them. This is the last sort of unachieved goal for her. It would be a good moment.”
From a wider perspective, having Pardiwala on standby 24/7 will give athletes an insurance policy, a familiar face in a foreign land. However, here’s the paradox. If they don’t see him in Paris, they would all have had a healthy, safe and, potentially, a winning Olympics. And that’s what the doctor would like too.
From the village
(Above) Chef de Mission and London Olympics bronze medallist Gagan Narang (5th from left) with Indian archers at the Games Village. They were among the first athletes to enter the Village on Friday. Six recurve archers will represent India at the Olympics starting July 26. (Left) Rower Balraj Panwar with coach Bajrang Lal Takhar. Panwar, who will compete in single sculls, is the lone entry in rowing from the country | special arrangement