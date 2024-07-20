TNSCA IM norm meets in Chennai and Coimbatore from July 21 to October 7

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu State Chess Association will organise 10 IM Norms tournaments in Phase 2 at Chennai and Coimbatore from July 21 to October 7. The Tamil Nadu IM Norm Closed Circuit Chess tournaments is supported by Government of Tamil Nadu.

Each tournament will be of nine rounds, comprising ten players, likely to be five foreigners and five Indians. Among the Indians, two players will be fielded by the All India Chess Federation from the pool of potential candidates from states other than Tamil Nadu and the remaining three players will be from the home state, Tamil Nadu.

According to the technical regulations of the World Chess Federation, FIDE, a player needs to play against at least three International Masters or Grandmasters in a tournament; one of the prime conditions to achieve an International Master Norm in the tournament. Among the nine opponents in the tournament, he/she has to play five titled players like GM/IM/WGM/WIM/FM/WFM. Titles like CM/WCM will not be considered.

Minimum four of the opponents of the norm seekers have to be from at least two federations other than India. If a WIM (woman International Master) participates in the IM norm tournaments, she has a chance to get the WGM norm also, besides the IM Norm. Similarly, a WFM having a good rating plays in the tournament, may aim for WIM, WGM as well as IM Norms.

Nat’l Racing C’ship to resume

The MRF MMSC fmsci Indian National Car Racing Championship 2024 - Powered by STORM-X resumes after a five-month break with Round-3 scheduled for July 20-21 at the Madras International Circuit, here in the city. In all, 13 races will be run across eight categories with 71 entries, including drivers from Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, in the fray.