Biles, Osaka and Phelps spoke up about mental health. Has anything changed for the Paris Olympics?

Lydia Jacoby was a breakout star in the pool for the United States at the last Summer Games, earning a gold medal in the 100-meter breaststroke and a relay silver. Part of what comes to mind from those heady days in Tokyo? “People talking about post-Olympic depression,” she said.

She was 17 at the time, and her initial response when other athletes brought up the topic was: “Well, that doesn’t apply to me.”

“I essentially did not understand the topic of depression,” she said. “It wasn’t until after the Games that I was like, ‘Oh. ... OK. Yeah, I’m feeling this a little.’”

Jacoby, who didn’t qualify for the 2024 Olympics, is now fully aware of the phenomenon, went through it, moved past it and discusses it casually, all of which points to the way things have changed in just a few years when it comes to mental health.

As the Paris Games open on Friday, followed by the Paralympics beginning Aug. 28, athletes have more access than ever to resources in that once-taboo realm and sound more willing than ever to use them. That seems particularly significant given that Jessica Bartley, the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee’s senior director of psychological services, says about half of the country’s athletes at the past two Olympiads were flagged for at least one of the following: anxiety, depression, sleep disorders, eating disorders, substance use or abuse.

“We really are just a part of the conversation now,” Bartley said, “and not an afterthought or something when someone’s struggling.”

Among the key questions now: Is everyone going to seek the help they need? And is enough help available?

As for the first, Bartley said: “I’d like to think we’re over the hump, but we’re still not quite there. I feel like there is still some stigma. I think there’s still some connections to ‘weakness.’”

And the second? “I do think there still could be more,” track star Gabby Thomas said, “but, I mean, they’re there.”