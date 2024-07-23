INTERVIEW | I competed in five Olympics and in each of them, I was a different person: Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra

You speak about your reaction after winning gold. Did you ever think, ‘hang on, may be I could have celebrated a bit more?’

Why give out a fake reaction? It was something which was real and it’s what I felt. I felt a great amount of inner peace and satisfaction and that is what it’s all about. An outward reaction if it’s not coming out, why would I want to fake it? I have never thought like that. I have never looked back at the video and thought ‘I should have done this or that’.

Something you did before the final was raid the hotel room’s mini bar for a drink. Was it part of any routine?

Definitely not part of any routine. It was something... I’m human, I’m also vulnerable. It’s well documented that I had a massive panic attack the night before. The story has gone viral... I didn’t win because of the drink.

When you sat down to write the book, what was that process like?

It was very therapeutic. It was that way primarily because athletes seldom have the luxury and liberty to look back at their career. It was also an opportunity to let go off things I was carrying. It was a great experience and I really enjoyed the process. It was also a great experience to tell my story in a very honest way and to put my vulnerabilities not under the carpet but to actually write about them because I do believe that writing about vulnerabilities is powerful not just to myself but also to other athletes who may gain strength.

How did you change as a person from Olympics to Olympics?

I competed in five Olympics and in each of them, I was a different person. I had a different strategy, outlook, perspective, motivation and it was a very natural thing to happen. We are humans, we keep changing over time. Our outlooks and perspectives to life change and we have to keep changing. Sometimes, as individuals and athletes, we do make the mistake of trying to live our life in circles, keep repeating what once worked. But that rarely works primarily because it’s not just the external things that change in terms of competitions. The most important thing to consider is the internal factors which keep changing. As a 17-year-old in Sydney, I had a certain outlook. At my last Games as a 34-year-old, I had a different outlook to life and sport.