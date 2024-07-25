Nakamura, Giri added to GCL roster

CHENNAI: Anish Giri and Hikaru Nakamura were announced as Icon players for the second edition of the Global Chess League (GCL). The Super Grandmasters, making their debut in the franchise-style tournament, will represent PBG Alaskan Knights and American Gambits, respectively.

The league will also have the now familiar presence of Magnus Carlsen (Alpine SG Pipers), Viswanathan Anand (Ganges Grandmasters), Ian Nepomniachtchi (Triveni Continental Kings) and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (Mumba Masters).

Carlsen, who led the Alpine team in the first season as well, said: “The first season in Dubai was a fantastic experience. Chess has been an individual sport but the concept of a team setting is very exciting.” Nakamura said: “ followed the Global Chess League in its first season and was hooked to the format. It is an exciting opportunity not only for the top players.” Dutch GM, Giri, also sang from the same hymn sheet.

GCL CEO, Sameer Pathak, said they will announce the remaining names in the roster soon. “In the following weeks, we will be announcing a host of superstar men, women and prodigy players.”

The first edition was won by Triveni Kings. The next edition is set to be held in London in the first two weeks of October.