Youngest member of contingent, Desinghu, overcame fear of water to become a swimmer

CHENNAI: DURING the Tokyo Olympics, when the world was watching the first-ever postponed Olympics from the comfort of their homes, one of Dhinidhi Desinghu's close friends declared.
"I have been friends with her since we were two. She was supposed to watch the games, but she suddenly told me that it would not happen. And she will watch the games when I qualify for it. We were all taking it as a joke. No way it was going to happen anytime soon," Desinghu told this daily before flying to Paris for her maiden Olympics at 14.
Three years after that, the teenager has made it to Paris in the women’s 200-metre freestyle on a universality quota offered by the Olympic Games Tripartite Commission along with Srihari Natraj.
The ninth-standard student from Bengaluru always knew she had what it takes to make it to the Olympics land along with studies, she was ready to put the hard yards in the pool.
"Swimming or any sport for that part is something that you cannot continue forever. Sport is not like that. It can be done at a particular time in your life. So I knew that I had the talent, and they were ready to let me do what I was doing, which was to come to the pool every day. It's not like I have not focused on school; it is really important," she mentioned.
Initially, Desinghu was afraid of the water, but eventually, the pool became a second home.
"Swimming was just meant to have fun and learn when I started. I didn't like the water. I didn't really enjoy it. The first 2-3 months when I started were rough, I wouldn't get in (the pool) and I was so slightly forced in, but now I think all that paid off. Swimming has also changed me as a person. It also helped me get some friends to try new things. A lot of things that not every 14-year-old or any person for that part could get," the teenager reflected with maturity.
On the technical side, Desinghu made a switch to Dolphin Aquatics in Bengaluru and started coaching under coach Madhu Kumar. She believes it changed her as a swimmer for the better.
"I got into Dolphin Aquatics in 2019. Everybody else was around 12–13, and I was only around nine. It was very difficult to fit in. I didn't know all the terminology of the sport because I came out of a learner club pool. When it came to different drills, skulls, and dives, it was all different and difficult for me to understand," she said.
"Madhu sir was there all the time to help me. And I think he also understood that I came out of a learner's pool and I was not going to understand straightaway. He was good at that and has always been there throughout. I have trained with sir for five years now and one of the reasons why I am here today," added the swimmer.
Thank you card for Ledecky
At the biggest event she would ever participate in as an athlete, Desinghu has one important wish outside of her performance in the Games.
She wants to interact with her idol and multiple Olympics gold medal winner, Katie Ledecky. The American swimmer has been her hero for the longest time and the teenager has made a card as a token of appreciation for her idol.
"It is to say thank you for your inspiration. You've been such a great inspiration for me and I look up to you a lot and I've been really excited to meet you," Desinghu revealed the contents of the card.
"I did not mention what particular Olympics because I made this long ago and I didn't know whether I was even going to get in. It is a thank you letter for what she has done for me because she also kept me motivated to continue swimming. She kept me going and I thought to myself, that maybe one day I could get there."
At 14, Desinghu is the youngest member of India's contingent to travel to Paris. Her friend, who skipped the Tokyo Olympics, will be watching from Bengaluru. Who knows, maybe one day this teenage dream will go on to win a medal for India.