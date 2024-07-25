Youngest member of contingent, Desinghu, overcame fear of water to become a swimmer

CHENNAI: DURING the Tokyo Olympics, when the world was watching the first-ever postponed Olympics from the comfort of their homes, one of Dhinidhi Desinghu's close friends declared.

"I have been friends with her since we were two. She was supposed to watch the games, but she suddenly told me that it would not happen. And she will watch the games when I qualify for it. We were all taking it as a joke. No way it was going to happen anytime soon," Desinghu told this daily before flying to Paris for her maiden Olympics at 14.

Three years after that, the teenager has made it to Paris in the women’s 200-metre freestyle on a universality quota offered by the Olympic Games Tripartite Commission along with Srihari Natraj.

The ninth-standard student from Bengaluru always knew she had what it takes to make it to the Olympics land along with studies, she was ready to put the hard yards in the pool.

"Swimming or any sport for that part is something that you cannot continue forever. Sport is not like that. It can be done at a particular time in your life. So I knew that I had the talent, and they were ready to let me do what I was doing, which was to come to the pool every day. It's not like I have not focused on school; it is really important," she mentioned.

Initially, Desinghu was afraid of the water, but eventually, the pool became a second home.

"Swimming was just meant to have fun and learn when I started. I didn't like the water. I didn't really enjoy it. The first 2-3 months when I started were rough, I wouldn't get in (the pool) and I was so slightly forced in, but now I think all that paid off. Swimming has also changed me as a person. It also helped me get some friends to try new things. A lot of things that not every 14-year-old or any person for that part could get," the teenager reflected with maturity.