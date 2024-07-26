Archers secure quarterfinal berths in team events

CHENNAI: Debutants Ankita Bhakat and Dhiraj Bommadevara led from the front as Indian men’s and women’s archery teams secured quarterfinal spots in their respective team events at the Paris Olympics on Thursday.

Bhakat cruised past Deepika Kumari, the four-time Olympian, to come out on top at 11th ranking in the women’s individual recurve qualifications, while Bommadevara finished fourth in the men’s individual event behind two archers from South Korea and one from Germany. With that debutants also confirmed themselves as a pair for the mixed team event as they finished at the fifth position with a combined 1347 points.

Earlier in the day, the 26-year-old Bhakat was the top-ranked Indian woman with 666 points, followed by Bhajan Kaur (22nd with 559 points) and Deepika (23rd with 658 points). In the team event, India grabbed the fourth spot by scoring 1983 points.

South Korea topped the standings with 2046 points. China finished runners-up while Mexico grabbed the third spot. India will face the winner of the contest between France and Netherlands in the quarterfinals. The top four in the team standings directly advance to the quarterfinals, while those ending between 5th to 12th play the Round of 16 fixtures.

In the individual section’s first round, Bhakat will face Poland’s Wioleta Myszor, while Kaur and Kumari will face opponents from Indonesia and Estonia respectively. Later, the Indian men’s team - Bommadevara, Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav finished third behind powerhouse Korea and hosts France.

The 22-year-old Bommadevara booked the top spot amongst Indians with 681 points. Bommadevara is set to face Adam Li. Rai will lock horns with Tom Hall, while Jadhav’s opponent is Kao Wenchao of China. India’s mixed team pair is scheduled to take on the Indonesian duo of Diananda Choirunisa and Arif Pangestu.