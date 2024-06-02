Jaismine enters quarters, Sachin set for box-off

CHENNAI: Jaismine Lamboria stayed in contention of regaining the Olympic quota in the women’s 57-kg category as she posted a comprehensive win in the 2nd World Qualification Tournament in Bangkok on Saturday.

Jaismine beat Switzerland’s Ana Marija Milisic 5-0 in the Round of 16. There are four quotas on offer in Jaismine’s weight category.

Sachin Siwach, however, lost his first opportunity to seal a quota as he went down in the semifinal. Sachin lost 0-5 against Tokyo Games silver medallist Carlo Paalam of Philippines in the men’s 57kg category. As there are three quotas on offer, he’ll fight against the other semifinal loser for a chance to secure a ticket for Paris.

India have a total of four quotas so far with Nishant Dev (71kg) being the latest to win the same.