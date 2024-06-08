Apart from leading Asia, India to host major WB events

CHENNAI: The World Boxing (WB) had 'positive and fruitful' meetings during the World Olympic Qualifiers in Bangkok last week. Apart from Boxing Federation of India (BFI) agreeing to be part of the WB, the president and his officials had rounds of discussions with federations from different confederations.

As of now, the target for the WB is to garner enough support to get the provisional recognition from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) by the end of this year and for that they are seeking a membership of at least 50 countries. Along with that, they are also trying to host competitions. And India could be one such destination.

Boris van der Vorst, the president of the WB, said as much during a conversation with this daily on Saturday. "We had a very good round of discussions with representatives from the Asia-Oceania, Europe and Africa blocks," he said. "The discussions were positive and I hope things will fall into place fast."

The final Olympic qualifiers were held under the aegis of the IOC and the WB were handed the space to negotiate and hold discussions with various stakeholders. This also indicates that the IOC is lending support to this newly-formed body that came into the picture after the International Boxing Association (IBA) failed to get recognition from the IOC (the CAS upheld it). The sport's Olympic future has been under threat ever since. As of now, the sport is not part of the Olympic Games Los Angeles 2028 and the final call will be taken early next year.

The IOC also was very categorical when the IBA had announced prize money for the Olympic medallists on May 29, that "any boxer whose National Federation adheres to the IBA will not be able to participate in the Olympic Games LA28. The respective NOC will have to exclude such a National Boxing Federation from its membership."