Rivaan topper in Micro Max category of national karting meet

CHENNAI: Chennai’s Rivaan Dev Preetham, representing MSPORT, finished as topper in the final race of the Micro Max Category in the opening round of the MECO FMSCI Rotax National Karting Championship 2024 in Bengaluru on Sunday.

She clocked 12:19.920 seconds to finish ahead of Rehan Khan, also from Chennai and representing the same team. Atiqa Mir, also of MSPORT, finished third.

Bengaluru’s Alshat Misra (Crest Motorsports) put up a dominant show to top the Senior Max category final. Chennai’s Varun Hari Praveen, representing Peregrine Racing, finished third.

In the Junior Max final, it was a tense battle all through the 14 laps with Bengaluru’s Nikhilesh Raju holding his nerves to emerge winner. Results: Senior Max: Final (16 laps): 1. A Misra (Bengaluru, Crest Motorsports) (14:59.597s); 2. R Alva (Bengaluru, MSPORT) (15:02.073); 3. V Hari Praveen (Chennai, Peregrine Racing) (15:05.202). Pre-final (14 laps): 1. A Misra (13:18.023); 2. R Alva (13:19.292); 3. I Madesh (Bengaluru, Peregrine Racing) (13:19.826). Junior Max: Final (14 laps): 1. N Raju (Bengaluru, Peregrine Racing) (13:19.767); 2. E Vengatesan (Chennai, MSPORT) (13:23.763); 3. A Dewan (Gurugram, Leapfrog Racing) (13:24.377). Pre-final (12 laps): 1. A Sheikh (Pune, Crest Motorsport) (11:30.445); 2. A Mecklai (Mumbai, Rayo Racing) (11:31.159); 3. E Vengatesan (11:31.555). Micro Max: Final (12 laps): 1. R Dev Preetham (Chennai, MSPORT) (12:16.790); 2. R Khan (Chennai, MSPORT) (12:19.920); 3. A Asif Mir (Mumbai, MSPORT) (12:21.397). Pre-final (10 laps): 1. Y Gaur (10:42.721); 2. R Dev Preetham (10:45.092); 3. R Rohit Reddy (Bengaluru, Peregrine Racing) (10:49.071).