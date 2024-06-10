Rivaan topper in Micro Max category of national karting meet

CHENNAI: Chennai’s Rivaan Dev Preetham, representing MSPORT, finished as topper in the final race of the Micro Max Category in the opening round of the MECO FMSCI Rotax National Karting Championship 2024 in Bengaluru on Sunday.
She clocked 12:19.920 seconds to finish ahead of Rehan Khan, also from Chennai and representing the same team. Atiqa Mir, also of MSPORT, finished third.
Bengaluru’s Alshat Misra (Crest Motorsports) put up a dominant show to top the Senior Max category final. Chennai’s Varun Hari Praveen, representing Peregrine Racing, finished third.
In the Junior Max final, it was a tense battle all through the 14 laps with Bengaluru’s Nikhilesh Raju holding his nerves to emerge winner. Results: Senior Max: Final (16 laps): 1. A Misra (Bengaluru, Crest Motorsports) (14:59.597s); 2. R Alva (Bengaluru, MSPORT) (15:02.073); 3. V Hari Praveen (Chennai, Peregrine Racing) (15:05.202). Pre-final (14 laps): 1. A Misra (13:18.023); 2. R Alva (13:19.292); 3. I Madesh (Bengaluru, Peregrine Racing) (13:19.826). Junior Max: Final (14 laps): 1. N Raju (Bengaluru, Peregrine Racing) (13:19.767); 2. E Vengatesan (Chennai, MSPORT) (13:23.763); 3. A Dewan (Gurugram, Leapfrog Racing) (13:24.377). Pre-final (12 laps): 1. A Sheikh (Pune, Crest Motorsport) (11:30.445); 2. A Mecklai (Mumbai, Rayo Racing) (11:31.159); 3. E Vengatesan (11:31.555). Micro Max: Final (12 laps): 1. R Dev Preetham (Chennai, MSPORT) (12:16.790); 2. R Khan (Chennai, MSPORT) (12:19.920); 3. A Asif Mir (Mumbai, MSPORT) (12:21.397). Pre-final (10 laps): 1. Y Gaur (10:42.721); 2. R Dev Preetham (10:45.092); 3. R Rohit Reddy (Bengaluru, Peregrine Racing) (10:49.071).
High five for Rajagiri
Rajagiri’s 5 for 26 was the feature of RKM Vivekananda College’s 12-run win over Vepery CC in a closely-fought match of the 54th All-India YSCA trophy cricket meet on Sunday. Brief scores: RKM Vivekananda College 127/9 in 30 ovs (Gopal 5/39) bt Vepery CC 115 in 24.1 ovs (Rajagiri 5/26). Jubilee CC 143 in 28.1 ovs (M Singh 46; Samuel E 3/30, Atheeq 3/22) lost to Gems CC 144/3 in 22.4 ovs (W Ahmad 74).
Ebenezer CA post win
Riding on S Mohan Raj’s 46, Ebenezer CA beat IEC RC by five wickets in a second division match of the TNCA-Thiruvallur DCA league. Brief scores: II Division: IEC RC 165/9 in 30 ovs (N Lokeshwaran 69, S Parvesh Gautam 35) lost to Ebenezer CA 166/5 in 24.4 ovs (R Krishna Sai 30, S Mohan Raj 46, K Kanibalan 29; V Parthiban 3/34). III Division: Stag CC 136 in 28.2 ovs (M Vignesh 44, VV Manjunath 42; AS Rishith Aadhavan 6/23) lost to Sri Vaishnavi CC 139/3 in 24.5 ovs (D Ganesh 69 n.o, S Prem Kumar 54).
Kubendran shines
C Kubendran’s 47 propelled Apollo Tyres to beat Chennai City Police by seven wickets in the GR Kuppuswamy Memorial league-cum-knockout tournament.Brief scores: Chennai City Police 156 in 29 ovs (Malayan 26, Paramakeerthi 34, Appadurai 25; Madan 4/44) lost to Apollo Tyres 159/3 in 27.5 ovs (C Kubendran 47, Prakash 39, Paramakeerthi 34). VW HVAC Projects 155 for 8 in 30 ovs (Lakshmi Narayanan 32; Akshay P 3/37) bt YSCA 148/9 in 30 ovs (Sivabalan 59; Gokul 3/42, Syed Ajmal 3/31).