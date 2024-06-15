Sports minister-IOA meeting symbolic but challenges remain

For a strong Olympic bid, a strong IOA is needed, not a fractured one. This was reiterated by the IOC as well during various conversations. It is up to the IOA president and the EC to rebuild the organisation and uphold the sanctity befitting its stature.

The IOA had posted on its X handle that besides taking stock of the Olympic preparation, the sports minister and the body discussed ways to spread awareness about the Olympic movement. Before that, the IOA must get its product, the National Games back on track.



Confidence building in NSFs

But the challenges ahead of the sports minister will not be limited to the IOA. There has been a breakdown of trust between the National Sports Federations, sports ministry and SAI. In fact, there have been instances when elections of certain federations were dragged to court. The SAI had apparently stopped funding most NSFs directly because of a Delhi High Court order of September 2023, which made it mandatory for all NSFs to ensure strict compliance of the Sports Code.

The NSFs are in a precarious position too. Any election can be challenged in the court because of sports code violation. “It is further made clear that in respect of all future elections, the respondent, Union of India, shall ensure strict compliance of the judgement delivered in W.P.(C) No. 195/2010 dated 16.08.2022,” said the September order.

Going by various Delhi HC orders in the last three years (since All India Football Federation and IOA cases), almost all NSFs’ recognition and existence seem to be threatened. The biggest challenge is in implementing the code at the district level, which NSFs feel is apparently due to lack of competent administrators.

Another issue that has been plaguing the NSF right now is the term and tenure clause. Earlier this was limited to office bearers – in IOA, there were three (president, secretary and treasurer) but now it has been extended to all EC members. There have been issues during elections of NSFs recently.

There are about six to eight federations whose matters went to the court in the last six months or elections stayed, like in the cases of Volleyball Federation of India and the Rowing Federation of India. Two years on, the Judo Federation of India is still run by an administrator. There is no clarity on the kabaddi federation, either. If Sports Code issues are not addressed, expect more mess in NSFs, especially when there is an election round the corner.

It needs to be seen how the minister tackles these issues. Mandaviya’s crisis management skills were tested when he took charge of Health during the Delta wave in 2021. All eyes will be on him as he tries to find a lasting solution in sports and sports administration too.



Chef de mission not named

With just about 40 days to go, the IOA is yet to name the chef de mission for the Paris Olympics. London Games medallist MC Mary Kom decided to step down as chef de mission in mid April. Two months on, a new chef de mission is yet to be named. The athletes are expected to leave in batches next month.