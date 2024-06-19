Eleven swimmers in doping scandal named in China Olympic team

Beijing: China will send 11 swimmers implicated in a major doping scandal to next month's Paris Olympics, after the country named its squad for the Games.

Twenty-three Chinese swimmers tested positive for the heart drug trimetazidine (TMZ) -- which can enhance performance -- ahead of the pandemic-delayed 2021 Tokyo Games, it emerged in April.

They were not sanctioned after the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) accepted the argument of Chinese authorities that the positive tests were caused by food contamination.

Several of the swimmers went on to win medals, including gold, in Tokyo months later.

China named its swimming squad for Paris on Tuesday. Among them were 11 of the 23 who were named in news reports in April that broke the story about the mass positive tests.

The squad includes butterfly specialist Zhang Yufei, who won two golds in Japan, as well as another gold medallist in Wang Shun.

Breaststroke multiple world champion and 200m record-holder Qin Haiyang is another who was named in the reports and will go to Paris.

In April, The New York Times and German broadcaster ARD reported that 23 Chinese swimmers tested positive for TMZ at a domestic competition in late 2020 and early 2021.

It was determined by Chinese anti-doping authorities that they ingested the substance unwittingly from tainted food at their hotel and no action against them was warranted.

WADA's decision not to punish the swimmers and allow them to carry on competing provoked intense criticism, particularly from the United States.

There was also anger at how the case emerged, via media reports rather than official channels.

The head of the US national anti-doping agency Travis Tygart called it a "potential cover-up", an allegation WADA and China have strongly denied.

WADA has said it will send a compliance audit team to China to "assess the current state of the country's anti-doping programme", an investigation that China has said it will cooperate with.

Scrutiny in Paris

This month The New York Times reported that Qin, Wang and another swimmer had also tested positive for a different banned substance in separate cases several years earlier.