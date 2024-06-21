Two FIDE officials in Chennai for inspection

CHENNAI: AS part of the process of choosing a host for the Chess World Championship, a two-member team is set to visit Chennai for an inspection of potential venues. The event is usually held at a hotel and the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu, which bid for the event on behalf of the state government, would be taking the FIDE officials around some of the shortlisted venues.

It is understood that FIDE’s Planning and Development Commission Secretary, Kermen Goryaeva, and FIDE’s Head of PR, Anna Volkova, were scheduled to reach Chennai late on Thursday. Chennai is one of the three bidders for the match between defending champion Ding Liren and Candidates winner D Gukesh. The Chennai Grandmasters, supported by the TN government through SDAT, was organised at the Leela Palace hotel last year and the Chess Olympiad (supported be TN government) was held at Mahabalipuram in 2022. In 2013, the Hyatt Regency hosted the final between Viswanathan Anand and Magnus Carlsen.

A FIDE team visited Delhi more than a week ago. Singapore is the other city. All three bidders have agreed to a minimum guarantee money of $8.5 million (approx `71 crore).