India secure Olympic team quotas in archery

CHENNAI: India secured men’s and women’s team quotas in archery for upcoming Olympics Games in Paris based on the latest world rankings on Monday.

Having topped the rankings among the non-qualified nations in both men’s and women’s section, India secured the team quotas. As a result, India are eligible to compete in all five medal categories at the quadrennial event. While China and India have qualified in the men’s section, in the women’s, the latter have qualified along with Indonesia. The team events comprises 12 sides in each category while five counties compete in mixed events

From the Indian point of view, veteran Tarundeep Rai and former World No 1 Deepika Kumari will be competing in their fourth Olympic games. Tarundeep made his Olympic debut in Athens 2004 while Deepika made her first appearance in London 2012.

Dhiraj Bommadevara, Ankita Bhakat and Bhajan Kaur will make their Olympic debuts, while for Pravin Jadhav it will be his second successive Games after Tokyo. India squad: Men: Tarundeep Rai, Dhiraj Bommadevara and Pravin Jadhav. Women: Deepika Kumari, Bhajan Kaur and Ankita Bhakat.