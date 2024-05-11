Athletes specific support staff for Paris: PT Usha

CHENNAI: The Indian Olympic Association on Friday announced that athletes will get sports specific support staff during the Paris Olympics from July 26 to August 11. The IOA president, PT Usha, on Friday said that accommodation and other logistics is being taken care of in Paris and other venues.

As reported by this newspaper, the IOA is setting up a state-of-the-art medical unit for the athletes in Paris. The medical team will be headed by renowned sports medicine expert Dinshaw Pardiwala. There will be a slew of physios, masseurs and other support staff and for that they need accommodation close to the Games Village.

Usha was on a visit to Paris recently to finalise the arrangements for athletes and support staff. Though the Games Village will accommodate all the athletes, but will not be able to fit in all the support staff. This is because of the International Olympic Committee and Paris Games Organising Committee rule that allows only a percentage of the total number of athletes inside Village. The IOA is also arranging facilities close to the venues especially for golfers.

“We have been able to secure accommodation for a number of sports-specific support staff a short distance away from the Athletes’ Village. We want to ensure no athletes are devoid of their support system and hence we have booked apartments in the vicinity,” said Usha. “We have ensured that our shooters and golfers stay close to their respective venues.”

“As an athlete and coach myself, I have seen the evolution of the support system for our athletes. They have become very professional in the approach to training and competition. It is for this reason that we will have apartments for the support staff,” she said.