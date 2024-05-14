Shooting: Manu, Anish destined for Paris Games

CHENNAI: Manu Bhaker is destined for Paris after an impressive display in the Olympic Selection Trial (OST), where country's top-five shooters across rifle and pistol disciplines have been competing for a chance to go to the Olympics. The ace pistol shooter, who was also part of the Tokyo Olympics, topped the women's 25m pistol qualification round in the OST T4, which is being held in Bhopal, to take an unassailable lead. She pipped Esha Singh on the day. Both had a tally of 586 but Manu was declared winner because of higher inner-10s (talk about margins!).

The T4 finals of the said category will be held on Tuesday but the road ahead seems clear. Based on scores across the trials so far, Manu and Esha are set to represent the country in the said event during the upcoming Olympics. The best three scores will be the main basis for selecting a team apart from other things like bonus points and rankings (national and Qualification Ranking for the Olympic Games). The top-two have quite a gap from the rest of the shooters. It's the same story for Anish Bhanwala, who has been riding high throughout the trials. On Monday, he was pipped by Adarsh Singh but Anish has done enough in recent weeks to more or less ensure a ticket for Paris along with Vijayveer Sidhu.

Adarsh topped the trials by bare minimum as he had the same score as Anish, a tally of 583 and the same number of inner-10s (24 hits). But the former won on countback (as the name suggests, player with most points after countback).

Both Anish and Vijayveer have a good enough lead over the rest of the shooters in the competition. The final team for the Paris Olympics will be declared after a meeting of the selection committee post the trials.