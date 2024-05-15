National athletics: Modest results order of the day

BHUBANESWAR: A drizzle brought the temperature down by the time events at the National Federation Athletics Championships began in the evening. The weather cleared but the gloom was visible.

There were no records. That included the long-jump pit where national record holder Jeswin Aldrin was participating. There was gloom because he could not cross 8m. He finished at 7.99m but it was enough to fetch him the gold. Arya S jumped 7.83m for silver while Muhammed Anees Yahiya, whose personal best stands at 8.15m, jumped 7.81m for bronze.

In the shot put area too, the distance was modest. National record holder, Tajinderpal Singh Toor, who was competing, managed 20.38m, way short of his record of c. What reflected the modest competition in shot put was the second-place finish. Samardeep Singh Gill hurled the iron to a distance of 18.93m while Aryan Tyagi claimed bronze with a throw of 18.07m.

During a brief interaction, Toor said that he has had some discomfort in the back. “My back was hurting a bit today (Tuesday),” he said. “I have some family stress as well. Wife was not feeling well.”

In a discipline where athletes should have made progress, men’s steeplechase, the timing was below par as well. The best was Sumit Kumar (Madhya Pradesh), who managed 8:39.67s. In women’s, Chhavi Yadav (Madhya Pradesh) managed 10:07.57s.

Tuesday's results: Men: 3000m steeplechase: Sumit Kumar (Madhya Pradesh) 8:39.67s, Dhuladev Baban (Maharashtra) 8:46.65s, Ankit Rajesh (Haryana) 8:46.97s; Shot put: Tajinderpal Singh Toor (Punjab) 20.38m, Samardeep Singh Gill (Madhya Pradesh) 18.93m, Aryan Tyagi (Uttar Pradesh) 18.07m; Hammer throw: Damneet Singh (Punjab) 66.28m, Ashish Jakhar (Haryana) 66.24m, Devang (Delhi) 64.75m; Long jump: Jeswin Aldrin (Tamil Nadu) 7.99m, Arya S (Karnataka) 7.83m, Muhammed Anees (Kerala) 7.81m; Women: 3000m steeplechase: Chhavi Yadav (Madhya Pradesh) 10:07.57s, Komal Chandrakant J (Maharashtra) 10:18.69s, Manju Ajay Yadav (Madhya Pradesh) 10:19.21s; Discus throw: Nidhi Rani (Haryana) 52.55m, Shalini Chaudhary (Madhya Pradesh) 51.50m, Sunita (Haryana) 51.10m; Pole vault: Rosy Meena Paulraj (Tamil Nadu) 4.05m, Baranica Elangovan (Kerala) 4.00m, Mariya Jaison (Tamil Nadu) 3.90m.

