Neeraj's star turn in Bhubaneswar: Olympic champ claims javelin gold in Fed Cup

BHUBANESWAR: It was about 11 pm on Wednesday. Neeraj Chopra was still in the warm-up area for a photo shoot, understood to do with the Olympics kit. He completed his event at around 8 pm. In fact, he did not want to take any risks and passed the final two rounds. It helped that he was the leader at this stage. Yet more than three hours after his event, he was there shooting. Along with him were other international athletes. He was competing in India for the first time after his Olympic gold in Tokyo.
Just after 8 pm, he was exhorting the media-persons to turn the cameras away from him. “Arre camera unke taraf bhi karo, bechare log daur rahe hai (turn your camera towards them, they are running)," he had said in the mixed zone. The Olympic and world champion was watching his fellow athletes compete in 400m (men). Only after they finished, did he start speaking to the press.
Though the 26-year-old has grown over the years, he still has that childish innocence intact, empathises with his fellow athletes and obliges his fans. After the press conference, though he seemed a little hackled with a bunch of people trying to take selfies, yet he tried to keep calm. He walked with the crowd to the dope control centre.
On the field, for once it seemed Neeraj popped out of the TV screen and was competing here in India. It was surreal. Hundreds watched him compete. The stadium reverberated with the word Neeraj every time he ran to throw. Hours before the event he could have warmed up by shaking hands with players, coaches and a host of unknown people at the warm-up arena. It took some time for him to reach the middle after a siren-blaring pilot car escorted Neeraj to the stadium.
“Distance ka baat hi na karo to achcha hai (it's better if you don't talk about distance),” he said. He needed four throws to reach 82.27m to inch ahead of DP Manu, who took the initial lead with his first throw of 82.06m. He was not amused either.
The last time Neeraj threw 82m was in 2016. “I think it was during the SAF Games in 2016,” he recollected. “I think I equalled Rajinder (Singh) bhai sahab’s national record of 82.23m.” Yet he said he enjoyed competing here. For some reason, most of the throwers were throwing high even when there was hardly any wind. “Since I have been training in Turkey and abroad, it takes time to adjust but we are from India and are used to this weather. So there is no problem,” he said.
What seemed surprising was that local hero, Kishore Jena, did not even finish on the podium. After coming from a ninth place (76.31m) finish at the Diamond League in Doha, things did not look too good from the start, fouling the first throw and finishing fifth with a 75.49m throw. Uttam Patil from Maharashtra was third with a throw of 78.39m.
The pass test
After the fourth throw, there were some worried faces in his camp. Neeraj moved towards his coach Klaus Bartonietz and physio Ishaan Marwah and was seen speaking to them. He was stretching and feeling something in his upper leg and around the groin region. He was stretching too. He had flown from Doha on Sunday and had little time to recover before competing here. After the discussion, he did not take any more throws. He had already overtaken Manu in the fourth round. It needs to be seen if it is a niggle or just discomfort.
Neeraj normally doesn’t like to not complete his throw so the two ‘lets’ or ‘passes’ looked strange. Anyway, just before the Olympics and European season, he was not to exert himself here.
Neeraj later clarified why he did not take the last two throws. “I passed on the last two throws as I have to compete in Ostrava (Czech Republic on May 28) in the Golden Spike competition,” he said. “There will be around 10 days to recover and compete. But I felt great to compete in India after a long time.” He also felt good that Indian throwers were giving him good competition. He gave the example of Germany when Johannes Vetter, Tomas Rohler and Julian Weber and how the nation dominated the sport. “In India also we have good throwers and that will help us improve,” he said.
Neeraj also said that he came to India because he did not want to participate in the National inter-state in Panchkula in June as it is very close to the Paris Diamond League (which will allow him to get a feel of the place). “We had a discussion that I would play in the National Inter-State Championships and it's going to be held in Panchkula in Haryana but it was very near to the Paris Olympics. Since I was playing in Doha, which is closer to India we thought it would be better to come here,” he said. The Paris Diamond League is on July 7. “I wanted to play in India and I performed according to the conditions and the way my body was feeling,” he said.
On the road to the Olympics, he is thinking of competing in Ostrava first and then Turku next month. After that, depending on fitness, he will take a call. “I will see how my body and mind react to high-quality competitions, “ he said.
With over two months left for the Paris Games, Neeraj would want to get the best possible buildup to defend his Olympic title.