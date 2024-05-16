Neeraj's star turn in Bhubaneswar: Olympic champ claims javelin gold in Fed Cup

The last time Neeraj threw 82m was in 2016. “I think it was during the SAF Games in 2016,” he recollected. “I think I equalled Rajinder (Singh) bhai sahab’s national record of 82.23m.” Yet he said he enjoyed competing here. For some reason, most of the throwers were throwing high even when there was hardly any wind. “Since I have been training in Turkey and abroad, it takes time to adjust but we are from India and are used to this weather. So there is no problem,” he said.



What seemed surprising was that local hero, Kishore Jena, did not even finish on the podium. After coming from a ninth place (76.31m) finish at the Diamond League in Doha, things did not look too good from the start, fouling the first throw and finishing fifth with a 75.49m throw. Uttam Patil from Maharashtra was third with a throw of 78.39m.



The pass test



After the fourth throw, there were some worried faces in his camp. Neeraj moved towards his coach Klaus Bartonietz and physio Ishaan Marwah and was seen speaking to them. He was stretching and feeling something in his upper leg and around the groin region. He was stretching too. He had flown from Doha on Sunday and had little time to recover before competing here. After the discussion, he did not take any more throws. He had already overtaken Manu in the fourth round. It needs to be seen if it is a niggle or just discomfort.



Neeraj normally doesn’t like to not complete his throw so the two ‘lets’ or ‘passes’ looked strange. Anyway, just before the Olympics and European season, he was not to exert himself here.



Neeraj later clarified why he did not take the last two throws. “I passed on the last two throws as I have to compete in Ostrava (Czech Republic on May 28) in the Golden Spike competition,” he said. “There will be around 10 days to recover and compete. But I felt great to compete in India after a long time.” He also felt good that Indian throwers were giving him good competition. He gave the example of Germany when Johannes Vetter, Tomas Rohler and Julian Weber and how the nation dominated the sport. “In India also we have good throwers and that will help us improve,” he said.



Neeraj also said that he came to India because he did not want to participate in the National inter-state in Panchkula in June as it is very close to the Paris Diamond League (which will allow him to get a feel of the place). “We had a discussion that I would play in the National Inter-State Championships and it's going to be held in Panchkula in Haryana but it was very near to the Paris Olympics. Since I was playing in Doha, which is closer to India we thought it would be better to come here,” he said. The Paris Diamond League is on July 7. “I wanted to play in India and I performed according to the conditions and the way my body was feeling,” he said.



On the road to the Olympics, he is thinking of competing in Ostrava first and then Turku next month. After that, depending on fitness, he will take a call. “I will see how my body and mind react to high-quality competitions, “ he said.



With over two months left for the Paris Games, Neeraj would want to get the best possible buildup to defend his Olympic title.