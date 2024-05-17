Delhi HC upholds NRAI’s Olympics selection policy

CHENNAI: A petition filed by a rifle shooter, contesting her non-inclusion to participate in the shooting Olympic Selection Trials, was dismissed by the Delhi High Court on Wednesday. The Delhi High Court upheld the Paris 2024 Olympic Selection Policy formulated by the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), the governing body of the sport in the country.

The development is a relief for the shooters, who are currently part of trials as there were concerns about the validity of the trials due to the case.

“Our selection policy for the Olympic Games 2024 stands upheld being fair, reasonable and transparent. All the athletes have been given a fair chance. The policy is more inclusive for the shooters to qualify,” K Sultan Singh, NRAI general, said.

Anjum, Swapni toppers

On the field, Anjum Moudgil and Swapnil Kusale were the highlights in the ongoing T3 of the Olympic Shooting Trials in Bhopal on Thursday. After topping the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions qualification stage on Wednesday, Anjum returned 24 hours later to clinch the finals and boost her chances of securing a berth in Paris. Sift Kaur Samra finished second.

Swapnil topped the men’s equivalent event, finishing ahead of Akhil Sheoran. Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, who had won the qualification stage, finished third.