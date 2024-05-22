Quota-winning wrestlers to compete at Paris Olympics

AHMEDABAD: As was expected, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Tuesday decided not to hold selection trials and instead allow the quota winning wrestlers to represent the country at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

As many as six Indian wrestlers including five women have earned a quota each for the sporting extravaganza. While Antim Panghal (53kg) was the first Indian wrestler to earn a quota by winning bronze in the 2023 World Championships, Vinesh Phogat (50kg), Anshu Malik (57kg) and Reetika Hooda (76kg) booked Paris ticket by reaching finals of the Asian Olympic Games Qualifier. Nisha Dahiya (68kg) earned a quota in the last qualifying event by entering the final in her weight category at the World Olympic Games Qualifier. Only Aman Sehrawat (57) earned the quota in the men’s section through the last qualifier.

The WFI held a meeting of its selection committee in New Delhi on Tuesday. President Sanjay Kumar Singh chaired the meeting with chief coaches Virender Singh (women’s wrestling) and Jagmender Singh (men’s freestyle) along with members - Olympic medallist Yogeshwar Dutt, Jai Prakash, WFI vice-president and SP Deshwal, WFI treasurer - also attending the meeting.

The chief coaches pointed out that wrestling is a physical contact sport and there are high chances of selected wrestlers getting injured during the selection trials. Besides, they also said that all the qualified wrestlers are best in their respective weight categories so they should represent the country. They also said that the last date to send entries for the Games is July 8 and if any qualified wrestler gets injured that a selection trial can be held to name the replacement,” a source in the know of developments told this daily.