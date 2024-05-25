IOC’s ‘Let’s Move, India’

CHENNAI: In a novel initiative, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has announced the launch of Let’s Move, India. With the objective to invite everyone to embrace the joy of the movement and to celebrate athletes participating at the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

According to an IOC statement, “The campaign would allow people all over the country to join the movement through a digital challenge on social media.” For the youth there is another platform through which they can participate. “Young people can take part in a series of regional school initiatives in collaboration with the Reliance Foundation and Abhinav Bindra Foundation to coincide with Olympic Day on 23 June,” said the statement.

Starting Wednesday, people are encouraged to recreate their favourite athlete celebrations, or create their own, aiming to inspire and celebrate the Olympians heading to Paris 2024. The moves should be uploaded to local social media platforms tagging @OlympicKhel and #LetsMoveIndia.

Abhinav Bindra said, “Let’s Move in India is a celebration of our collective spirit and dedication to physical well-being.”