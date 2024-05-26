Neeraj Chopra to miss Ostrava meet due to injury

CHENNAI: Olympic and World Champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra is set to miss the upcoming Ostrava Golden Spike meet on Tuesday due to an injury that he sustained in training two weeks ago (adductor muscle). However, he will grace the event with his presence.

The Indian athlete will be replaced by European champion Julian Weber from Germany, who threw 88.37 on Friday. He will be the biggest challenger to Jakub Vadlejch.

Neeraj last participated at the Federation Cup in Bhubaneswar a few days where he won the gold medal with a 82.27m throw. Even at that time, The New Indian Express had reported that he was feeling something in his thigh and groin region.

“Distance ka baat hi na karo to achcha hai (it's better if you don't talk about distance),” he said after securing the gold medal. He needed four throws to reach 82.27m to inch ahead of DP Manu, who took the initial lead with his first throw of 82.06m.

After his fourth row, Neeraj moved towards his coach Klaus Bartonietz and physio Ishaan Marwah and was seen speaking to them. He was stretching and had felt something in his upper leg and around the groin region.

Having flown in from Doha the weekend before the event, Neeraj did not have much time before competing in Bhubaneswar. After the discussion, he did not take any more throws.