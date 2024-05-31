Olympic qualifiers: Jaismine makes promising start

CHENNAI: Jaismine Lamboria is on an important quest at the moment. After the Parveen Hooda debacle, which saw India lose the women’s 57-kg Olympic quota, Jaismine was in the forefront as she was handed the task at the eleventh hour to try and regain the said quota in the 2nd World Qualification Tournament in Bangkok.

Even though Jaismine had competed in the 60kg category during the 1st Qualifying event, it goes without saying it was a huge opportunity for the 22-year-old from Haryana.

And she couldn’t have hoped for a brighter start as she posted a comprehensive win in her first bout in Bangkok on Thursday. She was too strong against Mahsati Hamzayeva of Azerbaijan in the Round of 32 clash.

Sachin Siwach (57kg), Amit Panghal (51kg) and Sanjeet Kumar (92kg) also advanced. Siwach beat Turkey’s Batuhan Ciftci 5-0 in the last 16. Sanjeet matched Siwach’s scorecard against Luis Sanchez of Venezuela.