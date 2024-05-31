Paavo Nurmi could be next stop for Neeraj

CHENNAI: After skipping the Ostrava Golden Spike meet, Neeraj Chopra could make a comeback at the Paavo Noormi Games on June 18. This could be his second international competition of the season after the Doha Diamond League on May 10. The 26-year-old javelin thrower, coach Klaus Bartonietz and physio Ishan Marwah are already at Kuortane in Finland for training. A final decision might be taken closer to the event. He missed the Ostrava meet after he felt something in his adductor during training but said he was not injured and pulled out because he did not want "to take any risk during the Olympic year".

The Paavo Nurmi organisers had announced in April that Neeraj would be competing in Turku. “Olympic champion @Neeraj_chopra1 returns to Turku in June and will face a high-quality field of competitors. The goal is to host the most competitive javelin competition of the summer before the Paris Olympics,” the organizers announced on X in April.

According to Sports Authority of India (SAI), Neeraj's training has been approved for 60 days days, starting from May 29 in Kuortane, Finland. His training will be funded under Target Olympic Podium Scheme. He will be there until June 18. He will shift his training base to Saarbrucken in Germany and will leave for Gloria Sports Arena, Antaliya, in Turkey on July 8. Neeraj and team will leave for Paris on July 28 or 29. Men’s javelin qualifying event is on August 6 and the final is on August 8.