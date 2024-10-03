Fight to finish? Usha calls for special general body meeting

CHENNAI: In a dramatic and what seems like an audacious move, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president, PT Usha, has called for a Special General Meeting (SGM) on October 25.

The IOA has been in deep trouble ever since the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) had been 'appointed' in January after an Executive Committee (EC) meeting. The EC had objected to the appointment while the IOA president had maintained that the appointment was made adhering to the constitution and the objection of salary raised by the EC was taken care of.

Though the initial days of the feud seemed conducive for a settlement, as days passed by, the rift between the IOA president and the EC just widened with no other alternative left, but to settle their grievances in the general body. The IOA president's main objective is to address all the pending issues in the EC, including the appointment of the CEO.

With no other option left, and with the EC not relenting, this was the only option left. Some even pointed out that this could be the last roll of the dice for the president and also for some of the EC members. Taking it to the general body could open up a new front. Until now, the matter was between the 12 EC members and the IOA chief. Since she is outnumbered in the 15-member EC, the general body seems to be the logical answer. Otherwise the IOA is in a standstill, especially after the Olympics.

The points that the SGM letter listed included the appointment of the CEO. What seemed interesting is the tenor of the letter. Two points would be brought on the floor for voting.

The appointment of the CEO: "(a) The Selection of the CEO stands finalised by the Nomination Committee as per Article 15.3.1 of the Constitution of the IOA and the IOA Executive Council is duty bound to appoint the CEO pursuant to the completion of the selection process by the Nomination Committee… Or (b) The IOA Executive Council has the power to reject the selected CEO by the Selection Committee after the completion of the selection, advertising the position and nominating the selected CEO to the IOA EC for appointment as per Article 15.3.1 of the IOA Constitution."

The other point seemed to be a confrontation with the IOA treasurer, also president of the Indian Weightlifting Federation. "To discuss the issue of loans to the tune of IOA 1.75 crores given to the Indian Weightlifting Federation for paying the doping fines of the IWLF… (a) the same should be recovered from the IWLF along with interest as recommended by the previous Finance Committee in its minutes dated 18.4.2022 and the Controller Auditor General of India (CAG) in letter dated 17.9.2024… Or (b) The amount should be written off as per the decision of the new Finance Committee and the IWLF shall not be required to refund INR 1.75 crores as loan to the IOA." The said amount, according to the SGM letter, was to be recovered from the IWLF but was allegedly written off from the accounts.