World C'ship is over 40 days away but chess world has a giant favourite — Gukesh

He has also been fairly intimate with his off-the-board struggles since becoming the world champion last year. "I feel okay, neither good nor bad," he continued to the Singapore-based media house. "I'm not at my lowest and have walked out of the darkness from the last 1.5 years..." In an interview to this publication earlier this year, Liren admitted to having problems sleeping."My sleep has not been good," he had said in May. "Not in the best shape, that's why I try not to play so many tournaments."

While most of the chess world have thought the final as a foregone conclusion because of some of the above reasons, the 31-year-old has one distinct advantage. The know-how of playing in a world championship match. "If I look at current numbers, Gukesh is the favourite but I don't think that's the case," Rapport told this daily. "A world championship is different, you cannot compare."

Praggnanandhaa had a similar take. "I also think Gukesh is the favourite and Ding is not in the best shape but the world championship is a completely different event and the pressure there is immense."

While Giri took cognisance of the pressure of a title match, he doesn't see 'why we should expect any surprise at the match'. "Taking the paths they are on now... Gukesh should be becoming world champion."

Wei Yi, who was Liren's teammate at the Olympiad, just 'wants to see a wonderful championship' as a fellow professional. "As Ding's friend and teammate, I want him to win. As a professional player, I want to see a good match. They have different playing styles, they play good chess. Ding is maybe not in the best shape now but he can recover as quickly as possible."

Viswanathan Anand, whose academy (WACA) has nurtured Gukesh over the last few years, avoided using the big words when he was asked about the match by this paper a few weeks ago. "I think Ding can be slightly happy with his recovery but honestly, he's a better player than his recent form," he had said.

"So I would expect that Gukesh is still very careful. He's playing a very experienced and wise player and you never know when they are going to kick up a notch. I mean on the face of it, Gukesh's form has been more stable... his form has been better but anything can change now."

In sport, the one true maxim is anything can happen. It doesn't come with a guarantee. But for that to happen, Liren has to improve. And fast.