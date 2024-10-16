Net gains for Adarshini, Sachin in CM Trophy 2024

CHENNAI: Adarshini Shri NB of Vellore and Sachin JT of Coimbatore clinched the badminton schools girls’ and boys’ singles gold medals in the CM Trophy 2024 on a day where incessant rains battered the city. Adarshini defeated Rajarajeshwari J of Sivagangai 21-13, 21-4 in the girls’ final, while Sachin JT got the better of Rishivanth CA of Tiruppur 21-15, 15-21, 21-14 in the boys’ category.

Defending champs Chennai continue to top the leaderboard with 59 gold, 40 silver and 43 bronze while Chengalpattu is a distant second with 12 gold, 17 silver and 17 bronze. Salem district, who are third in the standings, managed to close the gap on Chengalpattu by winning the women’s handball gold as Kancheepuram and Chennai bagged silver and bronze, respectively. Tiruchirappalli bagged the school boys’ hockey gold on a better goal difference as three teams finished with five points each, registering one win and two draws.

MOP Vaishnav triumph

MOP Vaishnav College for Women won the University of Madras, Inter-Zone (women) ball badminton tournament held at SA Arts & Science College. In the final, MOP defeated Ethiraj 35-19, 35-26. Teams from MOP, JBAS, SRMAS, Ethiraj and WCC took part in the tournament. Placings: 1. MOP Vaishav; 2. Ethiraj ; 3. B-Zone combined team; 4. A-Zone combined team.

Vijay clinches title

Tamil Nadu’s Vijay Shreeram finished with a tally of 7.5 points at the end of the 8th and final round and won the New Prince Group of Institutions-Sri MS Venkataraman Memorial 9th International FIDE-rated chess tournament. International Master Ravichandran Siddharth, Aswin Sairam, Ayushh Ravikumar, Madhesh Kumar, Vignesh B, IM Balasubramaniam R and Karan JP scored seven points each and they finished 2nd to 8th place, respectively, based on their tie-breaks. Vijay bagged a cash award of Rs 60000 and a trophy.

Rithik cracks 87

S Rithik Easwaran’s 87 runs (164b, 8x4, 2x6) paved the way for Tamil Nadu to post 312 in 97.2 overs against Karnataka on Day 3 of the Col CK Nayudu Trophy men’s U-23 Elite A league match played at Hubballi. In reply, Karnataka were 42 for 3 in 13 overs at stumps. Brief scores: TN 312 in 97.2 ovs (R Vimal Khumar 82, S Rithik Easwaran 87; K Shashikumar 5/83) vs Karnataka 42/3 in 13 ovs.