Sonam captures silver in ISSF World Cup Final

Anna Janssen of Germany re-wrote the qualification world record with a tally of 636.9 in the women’s 10m rifle event.
Express News Service
NEW DELHI: Three world records were re-written while Sonam Uttam Maskar of India displayed fighting spirit to open India’s medal account on the opening day of the ISSF World Cup Final.

Anna Janssen of Germany re-wrote the qualification world record with a tally of 636.9 in the women’s 10m rifle event. However, she could only finish seventh-best. Instead, it was Huang Yuting of China who dominated the proceedings in the finals as she captured the gold with a world and junior world record tally of 254.5.

India’s Sonam brought some cheer to the home crowd. After a slow start, she made a strong comeback to bag the silver medal with a tally of 252.9.

