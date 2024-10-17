ISSF WC Final: Akhil clinches bronze

NEW DELHI: Akhil Sheoran came to the fore to help India win a second medal in the ongoing ISSF World Cup Final here on Wednesday.

Akhil, who had narrowly missed out on the Paris Olympics team, made a strong comeback in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions to clinch a bronze medal on a day when shooters from Europe made their presence felt.

Shooters from Hungary, Denmark, Germany won a gold medal each. Istvan Peni (Hungary) was dominant from the start and went on to capture gold while Jiri Privratsky from the Czech Republic was the closest challenger, eventually winning the silver medal ahead of Akhil.

It was a case of so close, yet so far for Rhythm Sangwan as she lost a shoot-off to finish fourth in the women’s 25m pistol final.

Meanwhile, Ganemat Sekhon raised the national bar with a tally of 122 in the women’s skeet qualifiers. She bettered her own mark by two.

Anantjeet Singh Naruka and Mairaj Ahmad Khan also qualified for the men’s skeet final. Vivaan Kapoor finished third in the qualifiers to enter the men’s trap final.

Ganemat and the rest of the shooters will be hoping to return with a medal come Thursday, the day the final is scheduled to be held.

At the end of Day 2, China occupy the top spot in the medal standings with four gold and three bronze. India are joint sixth with two medals so far.