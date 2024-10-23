Double delight for swimmer Maanya

CHENNAI: Chennai’s Maanya Mukta Manesh bagged a double while Kancheepuram’s Danush S lived up to his favourite status in the college swimming competition at the CM Trophy 2024. Maanya bagged the college girls’ 200m and 400m freestyle races while Danush was topped the boys’ 50m breaststroke.

In the girls’ 400m freestyle, Maanya was almost a lap ahead of her nearest rival as she clocked a time of 4:58.00s. Silver medallist Thangam Rubeni BG of Erode came home in 6:03.21s while Thirunelveli’s Madhu Shalini R was third with a time of 7:02.42s.

She then returned to the pool and clinched the 200m freestyle gold with a timing of 2:22.56s.

Meanwhile, Danush touched the wall in 28.60s to clinch the gold in 50m breaststroke ahead of MS Yadesh Babu of Thiruvallur (29.07s). In the weightlifting competition, Dindigul’s Shenbagaraj claimed the college men 67kg gold with a total lift of 266kg.