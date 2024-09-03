Other

Winners of last three US Open men's doubles titles eliminated in third round

Photo | AP
NEW YORK: Three-time defending U.S. Open men's doubles champions Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury were eliminated in the third round by the 13th-seeded American duo of Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow 7-6 (3), 6-3 on Monday.

Ram, who is from the U.S., and Salisbury, who is from Britain, had won 20 consecutive matches together at Flushing Meadows. They were seeded third this year.

A year ago, they became the first men to win three U.S. Open doubles titles in a row since Americans Tom Bundy and Maurice McLoughlin from 1912-14.

In the quarterfinals, Lammons and Withrow will face the 11th-seeded pair of Wesley Koolhof and Nikola Mektic.

Koolhof and Mektic were the last team to defeat Ram and Salisbury in New York, doing so in the semifinals in 2020.

