Defending champions Goa overcome Bengaluru to secure UTT final spot

CHENNAI: Defending champions Goa Challengers defeated Bengaluru Smashers, the side that only lost one tie in the ongoing fifth season of the Ultimate Table Tennis, to make it to the final at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai. The Harmeet Desai-led side will now face the winner of the second semi final between Ahmedabad SG Pipers and Dabang Delhi.

In the semifinal, Goa were underdogs against the Bengaluru side, which had won four ties compared to Goa, who had a comparatively shaky season. If Goa were to make their second consecutive final, they had to start well and they received that perfect start from Mihai Bobocica, who defeated Alvaro Robles 2-1.

Australian paddler, Yangzi Liu, who remained unbeaten in the previous season faced Bengaluru’s Manika Batra next. Liu also had faced her share of losses in this season, however, she upped her game when it mattered the most and won the tie 2-1 to give Goa a lead.

Despite losing the mixed doubles match against the pair of Alvaro and Batra, captain Desai and Liu took the final game of the tie, to take a narrow lead of 5-4. Then came the final punch of the match where Desai faced Jeet Chandra, who started his UTT season with a massive win over A Sharath Kamal. Desai easily took the first game 11-5.

Chandra then tried to fight back in the next two games, but he had no answers against spirited Desai, who blanked the youngster 3-0. With that Goa reached eight points compared to four points of Bengaluru, taking an unassailable lead and marched into the final one more time.

Result: Goa Challengers bt Bengaluru Smashers 8-4