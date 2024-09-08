Defending champions India beat China 3-0 in Asian Champions Trophy opener

HULUNBUIR: The Indian men's hockey team launched their title defence with a commanding 3-0 victory over hosts China in the Asian Champions Trophy here on Sunday.

Sukhjeet Singh (14th minute), Uttam Singh (27th), and Abhishek (32nd) were the goal-scorers for India, while China drew a blank.

Coming into the tournament after securing a second successive bronze at the Olympics, India appeared the more enterprising side, seizing opportunities up front and remaining rock solid in defence to emerge winners.

Sukhjeet put India ahead at the stroke of the first quarter before Uttam Singh doubled the lead just three minutes before the end of the second quarter, as India went 2-0 up at half-time.

Just two minutes after resumption, Abhishek found the back of the net with a spectacular reverse hit.

India will face Japan in their second pool match on Monday.

Last year, India won the tournament at home, making them the only team to claim four titles in the history of the event.

In other matches, Malaysia held Pakistan to a 2-2 draw in a high-voltage contest, while Japan and Korea engaged in a goal-fest before settling for a 5-5 draw.