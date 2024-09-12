IOA chief Usha issues notice to treasurer Yadav following complaint of Sports Code violation

NEW DELHI: Indian Olympic Association President P.T. Usha has issued a show cause notice to the body's Treasurer, Sahdev Yadav, following a complaint alleging that his election contravenes the country's National Sports Code.

In a letter dated 10th September, Usha requested Yadav to provide a response by 24th September.

"I am writing to you to bring to your attention a formal complaint that the Indian Olympic Association has recently received concerning your eligibility to contest the position of Treasurer in the last elections.

"The complainant cites a ruling from the Hon'ble High Court, which, according to the complainant, raises concerns about your eligibility to stand for election," Usha wrote in her letter to Yadav.

A copy of the letter has also been sent to Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and the International Olympic Committee’s Associate Director of NOC (National Olympic Committee) Relations Department, Jerome Poivey.

It has been alleged that Yadav and some other officials are continuing in office in violation of the age and tenure cap set by the Sports Code, which mandates that they step aside after 12 consecutive years in office.

Yadav has been a former Secretary of the Indian Weightlifting Federation and has been on its board for 15 years.