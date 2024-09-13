India aims to maintain unbeaten streak against arch-rivals Pakistan in Hero ACT

HULUNBUIR: With a semifinal berth already secured, unbeaten India will look to extend their winning run and maintain supremacy over arch-rivals Pakistan in their final and most eagerly anticipated round-robin match of the Hero Asian Champions Trophy on Saturday.

India, the defending champions, have been dominant throughout the tournament, winning all four of their matches. They currently sit at the top of the points table, followed closely by Pakistan.

Starting the tournament as clear favourites, the Paris Olympics bronze medallists haven’t disappointed so far, registering victories against hosts China (3-0), Japan (5-1), Malaysia (8-1), and Korea (3-1) in their last match.

Pakistan, under the guidance of legendary forward Tahir Zaman, have shown resilience in their campaign. Led by Ammad Butt, the team has improved with each passing game. They drew 2-2 against both Malaysia and Korea, before securing wins over Japan (2-1) and China (5-1), climbing to second place on the points table.

India hold a clear upper hand over Pakistan based on recent results. In their last encounter at the Hangzhou Asian Games last year, India thrashed Pakistan 10-2. A few months earlier, India defeated Pakistan 4-0 in the ACT held in Chennai. At the Asia Cup in Jakarta in 2022, a relatively young Indian side held Pakistan to a 1-1 draw, while at the 2021 ACT in Dhaka, India edged past Pakistan 4-3 to claim the bronze medal.

India captain Harmanpreet Singh, widely regarded as one of the best drag-flickers in the world, is excited to renew the rivalry against Pakistan.

"I have been playing with some of the players in the Pakistan team since my junior days, and we share a special bond with them. They are like my brothers. Of course, on the field, we will go about the match like we would against any other opponent and make sure we keep our emotions in check," he said.