India leads 2-1 against Pakistan in Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2024

In a thrilling encounter at the Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2024, India is currently leading Pakistan 2-1. The match, which kicked off at 1:15 PM IST, has seen India maintain their unbeaten streak in the tournament, having already secured their place in the semifinals with four consecutive victories against China, Japan, Malaysia, and Korea.

India opened the scoring with a goal from Harmanpreet Singh in the 12th minute, followed by a second from Akashdeep Singh in the 22nd minute. Pakistan responded with a goal from Hannan Shahid, but India quickly regained control with a third goal from Mandeep Singh just before halftime.

Guided by Tahir Zaman, Pakistan's hockey team has shown resilience throughout the tournament, securing crucial wins over Japan and China. Hannan Shahid, a 19-year-old rising star, has been impressive, scoring four goals in the tournament.

The match is crucial for both teams, as India, the defending champions, aims to maintain their unbeaten streak in the tournament after securing four consecutive victories against China, Japan, Malaysia, and Korea.

Fans can catch the live telecast on Sony Sports channels and stream it via the SonyLIV app.