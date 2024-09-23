Wrestling Worlds selection trials at akhara?

CHENNAI: The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) is expected to hold selection trials to pick up teams for the World Championships (senior and U-23) on October 6 and 7.

The trials may be held in an akhara in Narela, on the outskirts of New Delhi as the WFI is finding it difficult to pay the fee charged by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) for its facility.

The U23 World Championships is scheduled in Tirana, Albania from October 21 to 27 while the Seniors World Championships in Non-Olympic Weight Categories will be held at the same city from October 28 to 31.

In an Olympic year, the senior Worlds is organised in non-Olympic weight categories only in all three styles (men's and women's freestyle and men's Greco-Roman).

"With the Haryana elections on October 5, the WFI decided to hold the trials in the next two days as any more delay could affect the procurement of visas," a WFI source told TNIE.

Usually, the trials in New Delhi are held at the IG Stadium but the WFI has chosen an akhara for the purpose this time due to financial constraints. "The fee SAI charges is astronomical so we could hold the trials in an akhara. The venue has been almost finalised. The final schedule and eligibility criteria will be announced in a day or two," added the source.

It is learnt that the top four of the U23 nationals in each weight category will be eligible to compete.

As the WFI has yet not organised senior nationals this year, it may consider medallists of the two nationals held for the previous year - one by the federation and one by the ad-hoc committee formed to look after the day-to-day affairs of the WFI. Besides, medallists from the Federation Cup and U-23 nationals may also gain eligibility for the senior trials.