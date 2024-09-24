India's chess teams return home to heroic welcome after Olympiad gold triumphs

"I'm very happy that we have won the Olympiad for the first time; we had only won a bronze till now," Praggnanandhaa said. "We managed to win in both sections, so it's a very special feeling and a proud moment for us. We were playing good chess, and it showed that we were the best team. The Olympiad is the only tournament we play as a team for the country."

Vaishali, who laid the foundation for the women’s team’s triumph, reflected on the disappointment of missing out on gold in the previous edition, held in Chennai.

"It's a dream moment. Last time in the Chennai Olympiad, we won bronze. We were so close to winning gold and missed it in the last round. It was very painful. I'm glad that both teams have won gold this time. It's a historical moment," she said.

"We won six matches in a row and then lost to Poland, which was a painful defeat, but I'm happy that we came back. We drew against the US next, and we had to win the last two matches to secure gold. I'm very happy that we delivered in the crucial moment."

For men’s team captain Srinath Narayanan, the gold represents the culmination of years of hard work.

“It feels great that I was the captain of one of the strongest teams that won the Olympiad in such a dominant fashion. When something spectacular like this happens, it’s usually the result of years of effort, and that’s what happened here as well,” he said.

“We kept on trying and pushing. We had a number of successful results and came close to the podium several times. We came fourth in 2016, but this crop of young players — Gukesh, Arjun Erigaisi, Praggnanandhaa — are world beaters. They have shown it not just here, but in Candidates and other tournaments as well. They continued doing what they do best.”

Narayanan added that the next goal for India would be to produce a world champion, and everyone will be supporting Gukesh in his attempt later this year.

“We have the Olympiad gold, now we also want a world champion in India. So, we will all be cheering for Gukesh,” he concluded.