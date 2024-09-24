India's chess teams return home to heroic welcome after Olympiad gold triumphs

CHENNAI: Flashing radiant smiles after their historic gold at the Chess Olympiad, members of India’s trailblazing chess teams were greeted with an enthusiastic reception from fans, officials, and their families as they returned to Chennai on Tuesday morning.
The quartet of D. Gukesh, R. Praggnanandhaa, R. Vaishali, and men’s team captain Srinath Narayanan touched down amid fanfare, following their extraordinary achievement of securing India’s first-ever gold medals in both the men's and women’s sections at the Chess Olympiad in Hungary. This victory further solidified India's position as a rising chess powerhouse.
Loud cheers erupted as the four emerged from the airport. Gukesh, pivotal to the Indian men's team’s dominance with his unbeaten run, proudly displayed his individual and team gold medals for the cameras.
The 18-year-old prodigy is now preparing for the World Chess Championship clash against China's Ding Liren in November, having become the youngest-ever challenger by winning the Candidates Tournament in April.
"It's very special, since both the teams won the gold," Gukesh told PTI.
The sibling duo of Praggnanandhaa and Vaishali Narayanan had arrived just before Gukesh, and all were warmly welcomed with garlands, bouquets, and traditional stoles as eager fans scrambled to take selfies with the champions.
"I'm very happy that we have won the Olympiad for the first time; we had only won a bronze till now," Praggnanandhaa said. "We managed to win in both sections, so it's a very special feeling and a proud moment for us. We were playing good chess, and it showed that we were the best team. The Olympiad is the only tournament we play as a team for the country."
Vaishali, who laid the foundation for the women’s team’s triumph, reflected on the disappointment of missing out on gold in the previous edition, held in Chennai.
"It's a dream moment. Last time in the Chennai Olympiad, we won bronze. We were so close to winning gold and missed it in the last round. It was very painful. I'm glad that both teams have won gold this time. It's a historical moment," she said.
"We won six matches in a row and then lost to Poland, which was a painful defeat, but I'm happy that we came back. We drew against the US next, and we had to win the last two matches to secure gold. I'm very happy that we delivered in the crucial moment."
For men’s team captain Srinath Narayanan, the gold represents the culmination of years of hard work.
“It feels great that I was the captain of one of the strongest teams that won the Olympiad in such a dominant fashion. When something spectacular like this happens, it’s usually the result of years of effort, and that’s what happened here as well,” he said.
“We kept on trying and pushing. We had a number of successful results and came close to the podium several times. We came fourth in 2016, but this crop of young players — Gukesh, Arjun Erigaisi, Praggnanandhaa — are world beaters. They have shown it not just here, but in Candidates and other tournaments as well. They continued doing what they do best.”
Narayanan added that the next goal for India would be to produce a world champion, and everyone will be supporting Gukesh in his attempt later this year.
“We have the Olympiad gold, now we also want a world champion in India. So, we will all be cheering for Gukesh,” he concluded.