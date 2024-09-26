Another IOA EC meeting ends in chaos as standoff continues

CHENNAI: Unfortunately, it’s back to square one - another deadlock. The Indian Olympic Association is in a mess. The IOA emergency Executive Committee meeting that could have brought some solace or some kind of solution to the ongoing tussle between the EC members and the IOA president ended in another stalemate.

The meeting had a one-point agenda – ratification of Chief Executive Officer’s appointment after negotiating salary – but the EC members wanted to add 14 more points for discussion during the meeting.

The way things stand, perhaps, the Supreme Court should take note of this standoff. The SC had said that “no other court will entertain any petition relating to the amendment of the constitution of the IOA or to the election to the Executive Committee of the IOA. All objections be submitted by any person or party before this court alone.”

It is understood that IOA president PT Usha did not want the points to be discussed during the meeting on Thursday and wanted the appointment of the CEO passed by the members.

According to minutes in circulation and signed by ten EC members, the meeting was attended by Jerome Poivey, the Head of Institutional Relations and Governance, NOC Relations Department International Olympic Committee, who was part of the meeting as special guest.