Focus on Sindhu’s positioning & movement on court: Sridhar

CHENNAI: Since the beginning of the month, Anup Sridhar has helped put the basics in place for PV Sindhu’s comeback to the circuit after a below-par Paris Games. After Sindhu’s camp approached Sridhar post the Olympics last month, Sridhar flew out to Hyderabad.

Almost a month later, the 41-year-old has ‘a fair understanding of what works best for her’. “I met with Sindhu and her team (after the Olympics),” he tells this daily from his current base at the Gachibowli Stadium. “I initially wanted to understand just where she’s at, how she’s feeling physically and all of that.

She’s feeling very fit, she doesn’t have any pain and no knee issues. She also spoke about how fiercely motivated she is to make it work. It’s very impressive to see somebody who has achieved so much still has so much hunger and drive.”

To make it work, Sridhar, who had a short-term assignment with Lakshya Sen earlier, has been putting the two-time Games medallist through her paces. While there has been some on-court work on a daily basis, they have focussed on building endurance and ensuring she’s fit, healthy and safe.

“We have been experimenting with different kinds of schedules and gathering data on what’s best. I have a fair idea of what works well for her. We meet twice a day, we are doing some running on the ground as well. We have been training every day. Apart from that, catching up on her matches and taking notes.”