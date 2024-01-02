Gymnasts Dipa Karmakar, Pranati Nayak to fight for national title 

Tanmay Das By

BHUBANESWAR: Almost after eight years, Dipa Karmakar is going to participate in the Senior National Artistic Gymnastics Championships to be held at the Gymnastics Centre, Kalinga Stadium, here from January 2. Other senior gymnasts like Olympians Pranati Nayak, national gymnasts Yogeshwar Singh, Rakesh Patra, Tapan Mohanty, Saif Tamboli, Gaurav Kumar will fight for titles in various categories.

Dipa took part in the trail and selection for Asian Games held here last year before the Asian Games. Though she ranked top, she couldn’t be part of the national team. Dipa’s coach Bishweshwar Nandi did not talk about it but said, “It feels great to be here, the venue and apparatus are of Olympic standards. Dipa is taking part at the nationals after almost eight years. There will be Pranati Das, Pranati Nayak, Aruna Reddy and various other senior athletes taking part as well, so it’s a good thing. I couldn’t come to the Junior Nationals, but I would like to see the junior athletes compete against these seniors.”

Under the aegis of the Odisha Gymnastics Association and the Gymnastics Federation of India, the championship will be held from January 2 to 4. As many as 300 participants from across the country are expected to take part in what will be a grand spectacle of gymnastics.

