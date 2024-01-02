IOA calls for EC meeting, focus on AGM date and CEO appointment

Indraneel Das By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Finally, after much delay the Indian Olympic Association has called for an Emergency Executive Council meeting in New Delhi on January 5. The IOA had sent a notice to all its EC members through a letter dated December 28. The IOA had a controversial first half of last year with differences of opinion among its members. The 2024 hopefully will usher in a new era in IOA administration.

The IOA has already delayed hosting its Annual General Meeting, which according to the constitution, should be held in the last quarter of every year. Instead, the IOA waited until late December to call for an EC meeting where the dates of the AGM would be discussed. The letter of the EC meeting had been issued by IOA president PT Usha and acting Chief Executive Officer Kalyan Chaubey has been asked to make necessary arrangements.

Apart from confirmation of the minutes of the last EC meeting in Goa, there are three more items listed on the agenda. As expected, governance issues is one of them. Calling an AGM is another point followed by “any other matter with the permission of the chair”. Though there is no mention of discussing the appointment of a CEO, it should be addressed during the meeting.

The International Olympic Committee had already red-flagged the non-appointment of the CEO and had urged the IOA to appoint one at the earliest. The appointment of IOA is one of the governance issues that had been plaguing it entire last year. The IOC during its Session in Mumbai in October had warned of strict action if IOA did appoint a CEO at the earliest.

Two days after the IOC warning, the IOA initiated the application process. It is understood that the IOA had received at least six applications. According to the IOA constitution, the CEO has to be nominated by a three-member committee comprising IOA president Usha, Athletes Commission Chairperson MC Mary Kom and IOC member in India Nita Ambani. It is understood that all three have completed the due process of nominating a CEO after scrutinising the applications and selecting the correct candidates for nomination.

It is possible that the name selected by Usha, Mary Kom and Nita Ambani could be discussed during the EC meeting. Going by the constitution, the CEO is a paid post and the person nominated has to be vetted by the EC. “The nomination committee shall follow the due process of selection, including advertising the position, before the nomination of the CEO to the Executive Council,” says the IOA constitution. The appointment of the CEO had been the sore point in the relationships among IOA office bearers last year. It had even threatened to destabilise the house. It needs to be seen if the EC is keen on appointing a CEO this time. Knowing the house, will not be easy.

The scheduling of the AGM is another point on the agenda. It needs to be seen when the AGM will be held. The IOA constitution mandates 30-day notice which means the AGM cannot be held in January. It could be held in February or later. It may also depend on the appointment of a CEO.

Another governance issue that could keep the EC busy would be the Wrestling Federation of India mess. At the request of the sports ministry, the IOA had recently formed an ad-hoc committee to oversee the day-to-day functioning of the WFI with Bhupinder Bajwa as head. The IOA needs to discuss the future of WFI keeping in mind the interest of the wrestlers.



