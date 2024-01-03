Dipa Karmakar emerges overall champion in the National Artistic Gymnastic

Tanmay Das By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Participating in the Senior Artistic Gymnastic National Championship after eight years, an ace gymnast from Agartala, Dipa Karmakar, topped the women's all-around championship accumulating 49.55 points at Kalinga Stadium on Wednesday.

Representing Tripura, she recorded 13.40 on the vault, 10.65 on the uneven bars, 13.10 on the balance beam and 12.40 on the floor exercise to emerge winner. Railways' Pranati Das (47.00) and Swastika Ganguly (45.30) finished second and third respectively.

“It’s good to start the year in the winning way. I am happy with my performance today. My target is the final day’s four individual events. After recovering from the injury this event was a litmus test for my physical and mental strength. My coach Nandi sir always has faith in me, that is the biggest motivation for me," Dipa said after the triumph.

Dipa’s coach Bishweshwar Nandi, who has been guiding her since childhood, has accompanied her ward for the senior nationals.

The gymnast had even thought about quitting the sport a few months ago after being slighted for the Asian Games by the sports ministry despite topping the trials. She, however, wants to forget the past heartbreaks and channel her energy to qualify for the Paris Olympics. "An athlete's life is full of ups and downs, I had forgotten the past incidents. Now I am focussing on my future international competition with a single-point target of putting my best performance to book my Paris Olympic ticket."

The top Indian gymnasts including Dipa are eyeing the upcoming 2024 FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup series and Asian Championship to book their tickets for the Games.

Talking about preparation for Dipa, her coach Nandi said, “She still has the hunger for success. For the upcoming events, I have to change her schedule by increasing loads. Simultaneously I have to keep her injury in mind as well. I am hopeful and confident she will give her best in the Asian Championship and World Cup as it will help her to qualify for the Paris Olympics.”

Meanwhile, Railways emerged champions in the women's team category with 182.60 points. Maharashtra finished second with 169.95, while West Bengal came third with 166.80 points. Hosts Odisha were fourth with 164.65 points. Individual gymnasts across both men's and women's categories will be in action on the final day of the championships on Thursday.

