Tough times for Dipa Karmakar but preparation's good, says coach Nandi

Tanmay Das By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The last six months have been tumultuous to say the least for Dipa Karmakar. The diminutive gymnast from Agartala, who is participating in the senior nationals (Artistic Gymnastics) after eight years, had even thought about quitting the sport that has given her name and fame. The reason had not been lack of motivation but for being slighted for the Asian Games by the sports ministry even after topping the trials.

Dipa’s coach Bishweshwar Nandi, who has been guiding her since childhood, is here with his ward, hoping for a positive finish at the senior nationals. Even now, the coach recollects those moments that almost broke Dipa down. “It was a very tough phase,” he said. Despite topping the Asian Games trial, Dipa was dropped from the gymnastic team and the coach felt that it scarred her. His argument was that the selection criteria that being based on previous performances in gymnastics was not sound. He hopes this nationals would be a good place for her to make a comeback.

“For every big event a selection trial tournament used to be held to finalise the team,” he said on the sidelines of the senior nationals here on Tuesday. “I never heard that the gymnastics team selection was held on the basis of prior performance. Whoever made this rule is going to spoil the sports in future. In gymnastics, which is an injury-prone sport, current form and performance matter.”

Dipa spent many sleepless nights, first not knowing whether she would be in the team, and later, for not being included in the Asian Games team. “It was really tough for both of us. I took the initiative to help Dipa recover and that was possible through focusing on our training. She told me that she is physically and mentally strong to perform in the national championships at Bhubaneswar and here we are.”

In the last eight years, she could not participate in any national championship, but during that period she took part in different international events. Dipa had to battle a string of injuries including excruciate ligament (ACL) tear in ahead of the Covid pandemic that shut everything down before she was slapped a 21-month doping ban that ended last year. Nandi is hoping for a good show at the nationals and believes that the preparation has been good.

Meanwhile, local favorite gymnast Rakesh Kumar Patra regained his overall national champion title after eight years. Siddharth of RSPB and Gaurav Kumar of SSCB finished second and third, respectively. Railways bagged the men’s team title with 293 points. The second and third place in the team event was claimed by Services and Odisha with 292.10 and 290.40 points, respectively.



Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BHUBANESWAR: The last six months have been tumultuous to say the least for Dipa Karmakar. The diminutive gymnast from Agartala, who is participating in the senior nationals (Artistic Gymnastics) after eight years, had even thought about quitting the sport that has given her name and fame. The reason had not been lack of motivation but for being slighted for the Asian Games by the sports ministry even after topping the trials. Dipa’s coach Bishweshwar Nandi, who has been guiding her since childhood, is here with his ward, hoping for a positive finish at the senior nationals. Even now, the coach recollects those moments that almost broke Dipa down. “It was a very tough phase,” he said. Despite topping the Asian Games trial, Dipa was dropped from the gymnastic team and the coach felt that it scarred her. His argument was that the selection criteria that being based on previous performances in gymnastics was not sound. He hopes this nationals would be a good place for her to make a comeback. “For every big event a selection trial tournament used to be held to finalise the team,” he said on the sidelines of the senior nationals here on Tuesday. “I never heard that the gymnastics team selection was held on the basis of prior performance. Whoever made this rule is going to spoil the sports in future. In gymnastics, which is an injury-prone sport, current form and performance matter.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Dipa spent many sleepless nights, first not knowing whether she would be in the team, and later, for not being included in the Asian Games team. “It was really tough for both of us. I took the initiative to help Dipa recover and that was possible through focusing on our training. She told me that she is physically and mentally strong to perform in the national championships at Bhubaneswar and here we are.” In the last eight years, she could not participate in any national championship, but during that period she took part in different international events. Dipa had to battle a string of injuries including excruciate ligament (ACL) tear in ahead of the Covid pandemic that shut everything down before she was slapped a 21-month doping ban that ended last year. Nandi is hoping for a good show at the nationals and believes that the preparation has been good. Meanwhile, local favorite gymnast Rakesh Kumar Patra regained his overall national champion title after eight years. Siddharth of RSPB and Gaurav Kumar of SSCB finished second and third, respectively. Railways bagged the men’s team title with 293 points. The second and third place in the team event was claimed by Services and Odisha with 292.10 and 290.40 points, respectively. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp