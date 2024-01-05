Indian Olympic Association appoints Raghuram Iyer as CEO

Indraneel Das By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: After much delay, the Indian Olympic Association has appointed a Chief Executive Officer on Friday. The Executive Committee meeting in New Delhi finally agreed to the name of Raghuram Iyer as recommended by the three-member nomination committee. Iyer is expected to assume office on January 15.

This newspaper had been highlighting the non-appointment of a CEO for almost a year. The IOC also pulled up the IOA during its session in Mumbai. As of now, Kalyan Chaubey, the joint secretary was the acting CEO which was in violation of its own constitution.

Though the appointment of the CEO was not part of the EC meeting agenda, it was discussed as part of the governance issues. The IOA said through a statement that Iyer was appointed following a meticulous selection process. The IOA had received at least six applications this time and after scrutiny two names were shortlisted for the post. Though initially there was a lot of pressure from different quarters, on the day when the EC had to decide on the nomination committee’s choice, it was a unanimous choice.

The nomination committee comprised of IOA president PT Usha, chairperson of the Athletes’ Commission MC Mary Kom and IOC member in India Nita Ambani. The IOA said that Iyer’s vast experience and proven track record in sports management make him an ideal candidate to lead the IOA. Usha said, “Iyer brings in a unique combination of leadership, strategic vision and a deep understanding of the sport’s landscape. His appointment is a significant step towards the continued growth and success of Indian sports on the global stage.” She also thanked all the members of the EC for their wholehearted support.

The post of the CEO is crucial to the functioning of the IOA. It is a paid post and almost all day-to-day activities of the IOA will be taken by the CEO. Just to name a few of the CEO’s responsibilities, “The Secretary-General/CEO shall be in charge of a) the day-to-day administration of the Association; b) shall transact all office business in accordance with the decisions of the President, IOA, General Assembly and Executive Council; c) Manage all staff functions of the IOA.”

Earlier this year, the IOA EC even deliberated on changing certain provisions of the IOA constitution to accommodate certain candidates. However, after this newspaper raised the issue, the IOC stepped in due to which the meeting had to be cancelled. Iyer had been the CEO of Rajasthan Royals and RPSG Sports. He also worked with ATK Mohun Bagan.

