Andhra Pradesh High Court questions sports ministry over Jyothi Surekha Vennam’s award snub

CHENNAI: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has stepped in and asked the sports ministry to act expeditiously before the day of the sports awards function on the complaint filed by Jyothi Surekha Vennam. After being snubbed for the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna for 2023, Jyothi approached the HC.

Archer Jyothi contended that she had won three gold medals at the Asian Games and as per sports ministry criteria, her cumulative points should be more than Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who were chosen as last year’s Khel Ratna.

According to the petition, Vennam has fulfilled the necessary criteria for the award, while the badminton doubles players have not fulfilled the required points. “As per the list of medals won by the petitioner (Vennam) and the points earned as per the criteria fixed by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, the petitioner is eligible for 148.74 points, whereas Rankireddy and Shetty would be eligible for 58.5 points,” the petition said.

Since the National Sports Awards 2023 is scheduled on January 9, 2024, the court has said... “Considering the submission that a representation dated 14.12.2023 is made to the Hon’ble Minister of Sports & Youth Affairs..., this Court deems it appropriate to pass an interim order providing that necessary action on the same be taken, as expeditiously as possible, before 08.01.2024.”

