WFI president writes to United World Wrestling, requests revocation of suspension

Express News Service

CHENNAI: To date, there is no clarity on whether the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) or ad-hoc committee has given a written confirmation of the Wrestling Federation of India election to the United World Wrestling as was requested by the world body. However, the newly-elected WFI president Sanjay Kumar Singh on Friday took a lead in this direction and wrote a letter to the world body apprising it of the election and requesting to lift the suspension imposed by the UWW last year.

In the letter addressed to UWW president Nenad Lalovic, Sanjay Singh also highlighted the fact that since 1961 the National Sport Federation (NSF) has been recognised by the world body without any confirmation by the NOC (IOA in this case). He also attached excerpts from a judgement of the High Court of Delhi which stated that the IOA cannot exercise any control of authority over an NSF.

"Pursuant to the election, the newly elected body has taken charge of the WFI and is managing its affairs and we await for the lifting of the provisional suspension imposed by the UWW. We understand that we continue to be an affiliated member of the UWW, however, there is a provisional suspension imposed by the UWW which was to be vacated after holding the elections of the WFI as mentioned in your letter dated 23rd August 2023," read the letter accessed by this daily.

The WFI chief, whose panel has been asked to abstain from functioning by the sports ministry, emphasised that the elections were held under the supervision of former Chief Justice of J&K High Court MM Kumar as the Returning Officer. "The Election results were announced the same day on 21 December 2023 by the Returning Officer. The Results are attached with the email. All successful candidates were also issued due certificates of election by the Returning Officer. The same are also attached," added the letter.

The letter also said that the entire election process was videographed by the IOA in the presence of the Observers from the UWW and the IOA. "The records can be called from the IOA in case the IOA is not sending the confirmation to the UWW for reasons best known to them," read the letter.

ALSO READ | World body writes to IOA, ad-hoc panel seeking WFI election report

Asserting that courts in India, the UWW rules and the Olympic Charter, all three mandate the autonomy of the NSFs, Sanjay Singh through the letter said that the IOA cannot be any controlling factor to accept or reject an election of an NSF. "...Hence, we request you to accept the elections of the WFI as has been done in the past many decades by the UWW and lift the provisional suspension of the WFI. The IOA also does not and cannot approve any election of any other NSF in India as well. It would not be fair to put the WFI as an exception for something that is not even legally correct."

As the protesting wrestlers had raised questions over safety measures during the national camps, the letter said that all the coaching camps in India are organised by the government not by the NSF. "...They (camps) do not take place under any of the property or the environment of the NSF. However, there are safe practices that are being followed by the NSFs to ensure that all athletes are safe from any kind of discrimination, abuse or harassment."

ALSO READ | United World Wrestling yet to receive WFI election confirmation from IOA, sports ministry

Sanjay Singh also informed the UWW that the Prevention of Sexual Harassment Committee/Internal Complaint Committee and the Athletes' Commission were formed soon after the election. Both of them comprised reputed wrestlers who had won Olympics and World Championships medals, said the letter.

"Hence, it is imperative that the provisional suspension be revoked as the athletes are now getting desperate for the WFI to restart its work with the UWW for the betterment of the sport and athletes. We would like to assure you that there shall be no prejudice caused to any athletes and they shall be duly entered in all international events. Also, we will be organizing the national and state events in the coming year," the letter said.



Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: To date, there is no clarity on whether the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) or ad-hoc committee has given a written confirmation of the Wrestling Federation of India election to the United World Wrestling as was requested by the world body. However, the newly-elected WFI president Sanjay Kumar Singh on Friday took a lead in this direction and wrote a letter to the world body apprising it of the election and requesting to lift the suspension imposed by the UWW last year. In the letter addressed to UWW president Nenad Lalovic, Sanjay Singh also highlighted the fact that since 1961 the National Sport Federation (NSF) has been recognised by the world body without any confirmation by the NOC (IOA in this case). He also attached excerpts from a judgement of the High Court of Delhi which stated that the IOA cannot exercise any control of authority over an NSF. "Pursuant to the election, the newly elected body has taken charge of the WFI and is managing its affairs and we await for the lifting of the provisional suspension imposed by the UWW. We understand that we continue to be an affiliated member of the UWW, however, there is a provisional suspension imposed by the UWW which was to be vacated after holding the elections of the WFI as mentioned in your letter dated 23rd August 2023," read the letter accessed by this daily.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The WFI chief, whose panel has been asked to abstain from functioning by the sports ministry, emphasised that the elections were held under the supervision of former Chief Justice of J&K High Court MM Kumar as the Returning Officer. "The Election results were announced the same day on 21 December 2023 by the Returning Officer. The Results are attached with the email. All successful candidates were also issued due certificates of election by the Returning Officer. The same are also attached," added the letter. The letter also said that the entire election process was videographed by the IOA in the presence of the Observers from the UWW and the IOA. "The records can be called from the IOA in case the IOA is not sending the confirmation to the UWW for reasons best known to them," read the letter. ALSO READ | World body writes to IOA, ad-hoc panel seeking WFI election report Asserting that courts in India, the UWW rules and the Olympic Charter, all three mandate the autonomy of the NSFs, Sanjay Singh through the letter said that the IOA cannot be any controlling factor to accept or reject an election of an NSF. "...Hence, we request you to accept the elections of the WFI as has been done in the past many decades by the UWW and lift the provisional suspension of the WFI. The IOA also does not and cannot approve any election of any other NSF in India as well. It would not be fair to put the WFI as an exception for something that is not even legally correct." As the protesting wrestlers had raised questions over safety measures during the national camps, the letter said that all the coaching camps in India are organised by the government not by the NSF. "...They (camps) do not take place under any of the property or the environment of the NSF. However, there are safe practices that are being followed by the NSFs to ensure that all athletes are safe from any kind of discrimination, abuse or harassment." ALSO READ | United World Wrestling yet to receive WFI election confirmation from IOA, sports ministry Sanjay Singh also informed the UWW that the Prevention of Sexual Harassment Committee/Internal Complaint Committee and the Athletes' Commission were formed soon after the election. Both of them comprised reputed wrestlers who had won Olympics and World Championships medals, said the letter. "Hence, it is imperative that the provisional suspension be revoked as the athletes are now getting desperate for the WFI to restart its work with the UWW for the betterment of the sport and athletes. We would like to assure you that there shall be no prejudice caused to any athletes and they shall be duly entered in all international events. Also, we will be organizing the national and state events in the coming year," the letter said. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp