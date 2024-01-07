Any WFI event is unsanctioned, unrecognised: Sports ministry

Firoz Mirza By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sports ministry on Sunday issued a letter to the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and other elected members saying that any tournament organised by them will be treated as unsanctioned and unrecognised. The letter was apparently issued in response to a circular issued by the WFI chief Sanjay Kumar Singh wherein he announced that the Senior National Championship 2023 will be held in Pune from January 29 to 31.

Citing an order dated December 24, 2023, the letter said that the ministry has instructed the newly-elected executive committee of the WFI to abstain from administering and managing the day-to-day activities of the federation with immediate effect until further orders. The letter also said that the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has vide order dated 27.12.2023 appointed an ad-hoc committee, which has been tasked in the interim with overseeing and supervising WFI's operations, including, inter alia, the responsibility of scheduling and hosting competitions.

The letter has been copied to the president/secretary general of affiliated state/UT units of the WFI apart from the IOA president, ad-hoc committee chairman and director general of Sports Authority of India. One of the office-bearers of a state unit confirmed that he received the letter which clearly says that a team from his state should not be sent to the tournament scheduled in Pune. "As per this Ministry’s order dated 24.12.2023, you have no authority to issue such a Circular or to use the letterhead of the Wrestling Federation of India wherein you claim affiliation of the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports. You must immediately cease and desist using the letterhead of the Wrestling Federation of India for such prohibited purposes and using the name, logos and insignia of the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India in violation of the provisions of the National Sports Development Code of India, 2011(Sports Code) and the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act, 1950," read the letter.

It further said, "Be informed that, any championships or competitions organized by you — the suspended Executive Committee members of the WFI — will be treated as unsanctioned and unrecognized competitions. Certificates of participation and medals won in championships conducted by the WFI will be of no consequence and will not be considered for eligibility under any scheme of the government or appointment to government jobs/to get admission in school and colleges under sports quota, sports awards, etc. and participants and prospective participants are hereby forewarned of the same."

The ministry, instead, through the letter insisted the senior national championship announced by the ad-hoc committee in Jaipur from February 2 to 5 is the recognised event. "Until further orders, only National Wrestling Championships for various age categories organized under the supervision of the IOA-appointed Ad hoc Committee for Wrestling will be treated as sanctioned and recognized championships for wrestling under the Sports Code and all government benefits will only accrue to the sportspersons participating in such national championships organized by the Ad hoc Committee."

"It's clearly a pressure tactic being applied by the ministry as now it is forcing state units to send teams for the tournament being organised by the ad-hoc committee. How can the ministry do it?," a president of a state unit told this daily.

A few office-bearers of other state units echoed the sentiments and put up a defiant face saying they would send the teams for the Pune tournament. "The WFI is an autonomous body and the ministry cannot control it. We will send the teams to Pune," they said.

The development may further widen the gap between the ministry, ad-hoc panel and WFI which in turn could cause more damage to the country's wrestlers.

Meanwhile, upcoming wrestlers held a protest in Bengaluru on Sunday demanding the resumption of the sporting calendar. Like the protest that happened in New Delhi a few days ago, these wrestlers also shouted slogans against Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat.



